Build 7926342 · Last edited 22 December 2021 – 13:09:33 UTC

The merge server is being repaired. The account data may be missing when you enter the game, but don't worry. The data will return to normal after the merge server is completed. And send out service stop compensation.

Please do not recharge during repair to avoid loss.

The repair completion time shall be subject to the arrival of compensation.