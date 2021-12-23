 Skip to content

Slapshot: Rebound update for 23 December 2021

Rebound v0.54.4

Rebound v0.55.0

Happy holidays @everyone!

Premium is 20% off during the Steam winter sale.

Thank you for a fantastic 2021 for Slapshot. 2022 will be even bigger!

Balancing

  • Increased the cost of dizziness for controller users by 25% to help combat helicoptering

    -- We're open to further feedback on this. If you feel like your legit playstyles are getting you dizzy, please post clips.

New

  • Added a title system, can be found in Player -> Titles.

    -- Currently we only have the exclusive titles for various things such as leagues and the upcoming ranked.

    -- Patreon supporters on the legendary tier can have a custom title that they choose. DM me if you are eligible. (not conflicting with existing titles).

    -- We'll be adding titles you can obtain through gameplay in the near future
  • Added party chat. When you're in a party with someone you can now talk to them using the chatbox on the main menu and in practice mode.
  • Your own name is now highlighted on the leaderboards with a golden line in front of it so you can find yourself easier
  • Added a new filter to custom games to only show locked or open lobbies
  • The locker room has been transformed from anniversary to holidays decorations!

Other

  • Changed the tutorial to reflect some stats on where people got stuck or were too advanced for an intro to the game

Cosmetics

  • Added cucumber eyes, toothbrush stick

Fixes

  • Fixed the highlighting on the indoor stick
  • The match found buzzer is now correctly controlled by the UI volume slider
  • Fixed a server side issue that caused it to panic and die.

GLHF

