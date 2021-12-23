Rebound v0.54.4

Rebound v0.55.0
Happy holidays @everyone!
Premium is 20% off during the Steam winter sale.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1485570/Slapshot_Rebound_Premium_Lifetime/
Thank you for a fantastic 2021 for Slapshot. 2022 will be even bigger!
Balancing
- Increased the cost of dizziness for controller users by 25% to help combat helicoptering
-- We're open to further feedback on this. If you feel like your legit playstyles are getting you dizzy, please post clips.
New
- Added a title system, can be found in Player -> Titles.
-- Currently we only have the exclusive titles for various things such as leagues and the upcoming ranked.
-- Patreon supporters on the legendary tier can have a custom title that they choose. DM me if you are eligible. (not conflicting with existing titles).
-- We'll be adding titles you can obtain through gameplay in the near future
- Added party chat. When you're in a party with someone you can now talk to them using the chatbox on the main menu and in practice mode.
- Your own name is now highlighted on the leaderboards with a golden line in front of it so you can find yourself easier
- Added a new filter to custom games to only show locked or open lobbies
- The locker room has been transformed from anniversary to holidays decorations!
Other
- Changed the tutorial to reflect some stats on where people got stuck or were too advanced for an intro to the game
Cosmetics
- Added cucumber eyes, toothbrush stick
Fixes
- Fixed the highlighting on the indoor stick
- The match found buzzer is now correctly controlled by the UI volume slider
- Fixed a server side issue that caused it to panic and die.
GLHF
Changed files in this update