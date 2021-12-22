Update 1.0.6 new things, bug fixes, "crypto mining" info and roadmaps

Hello everyone,

After several small update, I made this news for summary what has been changed, fixed or update from 1.0.1 to latest version 1.0.6:

NEW:

Added new xmas pine tree with decoration



Fireplace, TV and Fan now can toggle on/off state







Added a “Reset Room” button in the settings screen that can help you to reset your room and fix objects stuck in the decoration screen.



Added Graphic quality and FPS setting in the setting screen

BUGS FIXES:

Fixed rotation issues, now object will not be reset rotation if you release Shift button, edit object also will not be reset rotation too.

Fixed snap issue: now each object have their snap axis so you cannot place object on incompatible surface

Fixed achievement Three Hour, Hardworking, Perfect Collector not working

Many minors bug fixes

For “Three Hour” achievement, you must select Studying, Working or Custom activity to trigger this.

OLD BUG FIXES (1.0.1 - 1.0.5):

Fixed bug that timer cannot show more than 60 minutes

Fixed bug that changing room causes weather sound not change correctly

Fixed crash on tutorial

Fixed bug that the game stuck right after start

Fixed bug that pet not become hungry

Fixed bug that strange characters appear in the todo list after input

Fixed bug that alert sound won't stop after timeout

ABOUT CRYPTO MINING COMPLAIN

I got a lot of comments and reviews about this so this is the official and final response to this.

Before version 1.0.5, the game always ran in ultra graphical mode and unlimited FPS cap, so it may take much usage of your GPU (especially on high end VGA). This is the default setting for any Unity game if the developer has not controlled it.

Now in 1.0.5 I added features that allow players to choose graphic quality and fps cap to reduce hardware usage and match user demand. If you use this game as just your music player and not really care about the graphic quality or frame rate, just choose the lowest setting and your GPU will be free.

Here is a quick test video that I try to setting several config on my PC (using RTX 2060 Super)

YouTube

ROADMAPS:

I’m very proud when many players like my game and have many positive comments/reviews.

That is why I want to improve more and more for the game, make it better to play, and do more things to do.

Before listing the roadmap, I must let you all know this is a solo project. I am working only by myself most of the time in this project with several help from friends and other freelancers (that I hired for things I can’t do by myself). So there are many things to do by just one person, that means maybe development progress may not be as fast as you want, please forgive me.

For anyone wanting to support me, please purchase the DLC, that will help me alot to raise funds for the project!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1780790/Chill_Corner__Extras/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1780800/Chill_Corner__Kawaii__Happiness_Music_Album/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1780820/Chill_Corner__Piano__Guitar_Music_Album/

And finally, here is what will be available one by one in the future updates:

New room: yes, I will add new rooms, new empty rooms and larger rooms. At least 1 bath room and 1 new empty large room will have in version 1.2.0

Also add feature to customize your room thumbnail and name

Pan and zoom feature: to help you have your unique view and easier to place decorations.

New decorations, props: I will add new decoration make room customization much more variety

Petting and character activities:

Basically this feature gives you the ability to choose activities for your “avatar character” match with available space and decoration/furniture in the room. Such as laying on the floor, sleeping on the bed, typing/working on the PC desk, petting your cat/dog, drinking coffee. Characters also may break their current activity and change to the new other, such as after several minutes of typing, your character standing and drinking a cup of coffee.

In fact I was planning to do this from the beginning but time didn't allow, so I decided to make it as a major update after release. Not sure when it will come out but I will do it ASAP.

Basically this feature gives you the ability to choose activities for your “avatar character” match with available space and decoration/furniture in the room. Such as laying on the floor, sleeping on the bed, typing/working on the PC desk, petting your cat/dog, drinking coffee. Characters also may break their current activity and change to the new other, such as after several minutes of typing, your character standing and drinking a cup of coffee. In fact I was planning to do this from the beginning but time didn't allow, so I decided to make it as a major update after release. Not sure when it will come out but I will do it ASAP. Customize wall, floor, decoration texture/color: I will add features that allow us to choose color or texture for wall, floor and decoration.

More variant of outdoor image: that will be great if there are more outdoor images to choose than blurry images right now. So I will add it in the new update soon.

Bug fix and current feature improvement: yes, these are basic things I need to do in each update, I always keep track of community forums to read bug reports from users, fix and update it in every small update.

That is all for this news! Regards!