Ball Boys update for 22 December 2021

Various bug fixes - December 22, 2021

Fixes:

  • Player positions are now linearly extrapolating in combination with interpolating.

    (unless there's lag, other players' positions should be more accurate)
  • Settings are now increased/decreased at a 1% interval as opposed to 5% intervals.
  • Chat message of "Player Finished!" is no longer clipping off the screen.
  • Title screen's "About" section resizes properly with varying displays.
  • Slight change to view of Multiplayer screen to give a better view of the player.
  • Internal verbosity and netcode changes.

