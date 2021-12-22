Various bug fixes - December 22, 2021

Fixes:
- Player positions are now linearly extrapolating in combination with interpolating.
(unless there's lag, other players' positions should be more accurate)
- Settings are now increased/decreased at a 1% interval as opposed to 5% intervals.
- Chat message of "Player Finished!" is no longer clipping off the screen.
- Title screen's "About" section resizes properly with varying displays.
- Slight change to view of Multiplayer screen to give a better view of the player.
- Internal verbosity and netcode changes.
Changed files in this update