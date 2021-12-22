VR Skater 0.3

Important notice

Due to changes regarding the scoring system, the high scores will be reset. Sorry for the inconvenience.

Content

New Map: Industrial

Academy

We have added a few more interesting funboxes to the academy warehouse.



Settings & Options

Playlist options (There will be more songs soon! Promised!)

Audio sliders

New layout of the settings menu

Game Modes

Sudden Death

A mode for the pros who are looking for the ultimate challenge.

Optimization and Polish

Changes in lighting

For the graphics quality "high" and better there are changes in the lighting system. It's slightly more GPU heavy. But overall it's the better solution.

Skating

Many optimizations

More fluid transitions into grinding and sliding

Improved steering

Improved pushing

UI

New and fresh design

Beautiful map previews

Spectator Cam

Better performance

Enjoy!

There are a lot more new features in our pipeline, and we are looking forward to sharing more details and updates with you soon. Stay tuned.