VR Skater 0.3

Important notice
Due to changes regarding the scoring system, the high scores will be reset. Sorry for the inconvenience.
Content
New Map: Industrial
Academy
We have added a few more interesting funboxes to the academy warehouse.
Settings & Options
- Playlist options (There will be more songs soon! Promised!)
- Audio sliders
- New layout of the settings menu
Game Modes
Sudden Death
- A mode for the pros who are looking for the ultimate challenge.
Optimization and Polish
Changes in lighting
- For the graphics quality "high" and better there are changes in the lighting system. It's slightly more GPU heavy. But overall it's the better solution.
Skating
- Many optimizations
- More fluid transitions into grinding and sliding
- Improved steering
- Improved pushing
UI
- New and fresh design
- Beautiful map previews
Spectator Cam
- Better performance
Enjoy!
There are a lot more new features in our pipeline, and we are looking forward to sharing more details and updates with you soon. Stay tuned.
Changed files in this update