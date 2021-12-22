Reentry has been updated to 0.85: Gemini & Mercury procedures, Mercury ECS



The 0.85 comes with a full overhaul of the Gemini checklists and procedures, improves checklist formatting, and adds RUN features to the Mercury and Gemini checklists. I have also improved the old Mercury ECS system to fix some of the major issues it had with temperature control, and general loop dynamics. Mercury and Gemini missions (Academy, Campaign) has been changed the reflect the updated procedures.

Gemini Procedures



Thanks to Jon C aka. papymaj5 for contributing a big overhaul to the Gemini & Mercury checklists. My access to realistic Gemini checklists has been limited when I first started, but this update will change this. I have now spent a few days tailoring these into the game, while revisiting the old Gemini Academy lessons and the Gemini Campaign to update some of them based on these new procedures.

The reference of these checklists has been the "Handbook, Final Gemini 10 Flight Plan": http://digitalsc.lib.vt.edu/Ms1989-029/Ms1989-029_B03_F7b

Some of the new features are powering up or down the spacecraft in Orbit, post landing procedures and shutdown. The Gemini Deorbit, Entry and Landing checklists has substantial changes to the procedures, as well as EVAs.



I have also added a radio message that will be communicated as the Gemini spacecrafts crosses the Entry Interface at 400.000ft altitude.

If you are a Gemini commander, I would recommend you to revisit the Deorbit, Entry and Landing Academy lesson to get the major changes to this.

The general procedure is to run PRE RETRO at 30 minutes before entry burn, then the TR 256 SEC TO RETRO to execute the burn, then post jettison, entry and Landing for a safe entry and splashdown. Top if off by powering down the spacecraft while floating in the ocean by following the POST LANDING checklist.

There might still be some procedural differences that has not been detected in various missions. If so, let me know so I can iterate, but also refer to the checklists. If you are stuck in a mission, you can use the Console command:

s -mission -proceed

This command will complete the current mission instruction and move to the next. Only do so if you are stuck, time scaled past a point, or due to a bug.

Gemini Checklist Guide

A complete version of the Reentry Checklist Dictionary file for Gemini has also been added. This will improve the readability of checklist instructions when using the RUN feature. As you can see in the image below, the checklist guide UI now shows the full name and location of the switch, instead of a cryptic identifier name.



Thanks again to Jon C for contributing this.

Mercury Checklists

The Mercury checklists has received a reformatting and should be more readable. Most of the checklists has a RUN feature too now.



Slight changes has been applied to the Ascent checklists where a split between the Redstone and the Atlas checklist happens at booster cutoff. In addition, a Pre-Day checklist has been added to cover the procedures needed to change from a night configuration to a day configuration.



Mercury ECS



Some major changes has been applied to the Mercury ECS. Issues such as temperature control issues (suit loop would always be burning hot) has been addressed, and the temperature settings has been overhauled. The temperature control selectors range from 1 to 7, and configures the amount of cooling. If you set it to 7, it put a lot of strain on the ECS evaporators and water accumulator to maintain a cold cockpit, while setting it to 1 will not provide any cooling at all.

As long as you ensure that the ECS loop has flow by ensuring one suit fan is operational, most of the ECS will be fully automatic.

Gemini entry effect

I have also applied the reentry effects to Gemini. It is a fusion between the old and the new as I'm still experimenting with some things, but it should at least look a bit better!





Bugfixes