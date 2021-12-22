 Skip to content

Automation - The Car Company Tycoon Game update for 22 December 2021

LCV4.2.1 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 7926054 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Our first day of fixes, fresh out of the oven! This should address many of the more pressing problems players have observed in the first alpha build.

LCV4.2.1 General Fixes

  • Fixed high-power turbo wiggle when using too small intercooler
  • Fixed a crash going to compressor map on turbo that exploded (pressure)
  • Fixed issue changing between Standard / VGT turbo wouldn't update
  • Fixed issue where a crashed engine calculation would not be recoverable
  • Fixed an issue with visual tire width vs. diameter
  • Fixed issues with smoke props going in/out of photo mode
  • Fixed texture issues in the Tundra photoscene's roads
  • Fixed prop UI not being full length when no prop is selected
  • Fixed Australian photoscene being stupid loud
  • Fixed grille texture scaling being tiny in BeamNG exports
  • Fixed rear engine body list filter not working
  • Fixed car paint titles not working correctly
  • Fixed black artifacting of gizmos in modern and nineties studio photoscenes
  • Fixed list of props in photoscene not updating when removing a prop
  • Fixed shift-cloning props not updating the spawned-props list
  • Fixed there being no starter sound when manually starting an engine
  • Fixed 00sminicar having its bone meshes visible in game
  • Fixed a massive seam in car body 00sHatch02
  • Fixed a few car bodies having the wrong maximum seating arrangements
  • Added all photoscene props that were supposed to be in the release
  • Added -DX11 flag to the launcher's safemode
  • Fixed launcher not checking if UserData directory exists before clearing it
  • Fixed unit settings not saving or loading properly
  • Fixed an error / crash when large engines break before idle
  • Fixed the gizmo showing while taking photos
  • Fixed fixtures not fading out when the car body does
  • Fixed engine starter in Beam exports, now engines can be restarted

There will likely be at least one more patch before we sign off for a Christmas / New Year break.

Please report any issues you find in this thread. Also let us know what you think of the many new features / content and how we can improve it!

Cheers!

