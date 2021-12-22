LCV4.2.1 Hotfix

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Our first day of fixes, fresh out of the oven! This should address many of the more pressing problems players have observed in the first alpha build.

LCV4.2.1 General Fixes

Fixed high-power turbo wiggle when using too small intercooler

Fixed a crash going to compressor map on turbo that exploded (pressure)

Fixed issue changing between Standard / VGT turbo wouldn't update

Fixed issue where a crashed engine calculation would not be recoverable

Fixed an issue with visual tire width vs. diameter

Fixed issues with smoke props going in/out of photo mode

Fixed texture issues in the Tundra photoscene's roads

Fixed prop UI not being full length when no prop is selected

Fixed Australian photoscene being stupid loud

Fixed grille texture scaling being tiny in BeamNG exports

Fixed rear engine body list filter not working

Fixed car paint titles not working correctly

Fixed black artifacting of gizmos in modern and nineties studio photoscenes

Fixed list of props in photoscene not updating when removing a prop

Fixed shift-cloning props not updating the spawned-props list

Fixed there being no starter sound when manually starting an engine

Fixed 00sminicar having its bone meshes visible in game

Fixed a massive seam in car body 00sHatch02

Fixed a few car bodies having the wrong maximum seating arrangements

Added all photoscene props that were supposed to be in the release

Added -DX11 flag to the launcher's safemode

Fixed launcher not checking if UserData directory exists before clearing it

Fixed unit settings not saving or loading properly

Fixed an error / crash when large engines break before idle

Fixed the gizmo showing while taking photos

Fixed fixtures not fading out when the car body does

Fixed engine starter in Beam exports, now engines can be restarted

There will likely be at least one more patch before we sign off for a Christmas / New Year break.

Please report any issues you find in this thread. Also let us know what you think of the many new features / content and how we can improve it!

Cheers!