Big Update v7.1( 23 Dec.2021)

v7.1

Implemented slow barrettes.

The bullet speed of some enemies has been slowed down considerably.

→The game is now more like a bullet hell game.

Added enemy characters

Added boss characters

New stage "Isolated Island" implemented.

Optimization

Lightened the load of enemy bullets

Lightened explosion effects

Balance adjustment, etc.

Lowered the bullet speed of sniper-type enemies.

Enemy bullet speed increase by rank has been capped.

→Enemies no longer fire invisible, ultra-high speed bullets.

Increased the rate at which enemies' attack power increases with rank.

Increased the attack power of Unique Enemies (purple).

The "Hot Time" skill has been enhanced so that the rate of fire will not decrease while in use. (Under the current specifications, it is necessary to press the fire button again after activating the skill.)

Reduced the maximum HP of low rank bosses by approximately 60%. Changed so that the maximum HP of bosses increases as they reach higher ranks.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where drone-type enemies did not spawn initially.