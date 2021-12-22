Fix the problem of projectiles not hitting animals
Fix the problem that the initial rooms may overlap after teleportation/jumping layers
Repair the problem of overlapping teleportation door and treasure chest in single-door room of castle
Optimize and modify/remove some collision bodies of the relic scene to reduce performance consumption
Optimize and modify part of the model surface of the relic scene to reduce performance consumption.
Optimize the removal of the wetland/kingdom/relic scene part of the miscellaneous collision body
Adjust the delay time of monster death explosion from 3 seconds to 1.5 seconds
Adjusted monster death poison circle existence time from 10 seconds to 5 seconds, damage increase
Update v7.35
