Never Return update for 22 December 2021

Update v7.35

Fix the problem of projectiles not hitting animals

Fix the problem that the initial rooms may overlap after teleportation/jumping layers

Repair the problem of overlapping teleportation door and treasure chest in single-door room of castle

Optimize and modify/remove some collision bodies of the relic scene to reduce performance consumption

Optimize and modify part of the model surface of the relic scene to reduce performance consumption.

Optimize the removal of the wetland/kingdom/relic scene part of the miscellaneous collision body

Adjust the delay time of monster death explosion from 3 seconds to 1.5 seconds

Adjusted monster death poison circle existence time from 10 seconds to 5 seconds, damage increase

