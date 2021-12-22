Alpha 3.2 Now Available - Shop & NPC Update

Hey everyone!

Alchemy Garden version 3.2.0 is out now and includes new mechanics in house and shop management, NPC remodeling, and multiple fixes and fixes.

NEW NPC DESIGN

I had been wanting to work on the design of the Alchemy Garden NPCs for a long time. I was not very convinced of the current design so I asked my wife, Clara to help me with the new design of the NPCs and she made me some very nice concepts. ^^



So I got down to business modeling the new NPCs. They are designed in a modular way, in this way several automatic combinations of faces, clothes, hair, pants and boots can be created so that there is more variety (especially in the store part).



There is still some work to do, especially with the animations (I am not an expert animator) and despite the fact that in future updates I will improve it, for the moment I am happy with the result.

NEW SHOP MECHANICS

The most important change in this version is the iteration in the mechanics of the store. Until now, the mechanic of selling items in the shop was somewhat basic since it all boiled down to putting your potions on the exhibitors and waiting for customers to buy them.

In order to make selling items more interesting and fun, I have added a number of new features to this mechanic:

POTIONS ON DEMAND

From now on, customers can ask you for specific potions at the counter, in this way we will have to reserve ingredients to be able to make the potion at the request of our customers.



AUTOMATED EXHIBITORS

With the aim of freeing up the counter for customers who want specific potions, from now on the counters will sell the items in an automated way, simply place your object as before and if the customer wants it, they will buy it directly without going through the counter.



Automating the exhibhitors also allows increasing the number of simultaneous customers in the store to avoid bottlenecks if the player has many items for sale.

SHOP ATTRIBUTES AND PRICE CHANGES

In order to make the sale more dynamic and interesting, I have implemented an attribute system in the store that will affect the final price of our products. In this way, the benefit they get from their items will depend a little more on the player. The attributes are as follows:

Client satisfaction: It will increase or decrease depending on if we have empty or full exhibitors and if we can serve the potions that some customers ask us. The more client satisfaction we have, the more customers will enter the shop.

House Integrity: It will increase or decrease depending on the state of conservation of the walls and floors of our house.

Shop Variety: This attribute will vary depending on the type of items that we have displayed on the display. For example, this value will be higher if we have Potions, Plants and Minerals displayed in our exhibitors than if we only have potions.



The set of these three attributes will affect the final price of our products, so if our score is low, we may have to sell our items at a lower price than their base price, but on the contrary, we get a good score for the price of our items will go up.

HAGGLING

As I mentioned before, now some customers will go to the counter to ask us for a potion that is not on a display. Once we deliver the potion, it is possible that our dear client wants to haggle the price, if that happens, we can decide between negotiating or rejecting the sale.

If we decide to negotiate, a mini game will begin where we will have to hit the correct areas to win the negotiation. If we complete the game without fail, we can sell you the potion even more expensive than if it were in a display, but be careful! If we lose the mini game we will sell you the potion at a lower price than its base price.



Being the first iteration of this system, it is possible that it is not correctly balanced, changes and adjustments are expected for the next updates. I hope you like it and of course I am willing to receive your feedback!

[h2NEW DECORATION FEATURES[/h2]

One of the aspects that I would also like to delve into is decoration. So from now on we can change the color and design of our walls and floors to create more personalized environments. We will have to level up as an alchemist to be able to unlock all the designs.



Apart from this, now the walls and floors are going to deteriorate over time, with which we will have to take care of the maintenance of our home since this fact is connected to the new store mechanics, causing the price of our products to decrease if we have our floors and walls broken.

OTHER CHANGES AND IMPROVEMENTS

A small tutorial has been added when starting a new game.

Now the days are much longer.

Energy consumption when using tools has been reduced.

Now when leveling up we will receive a small notification on the icon of our diary.

The seeds icon now shows a drawing of the plant.

Some models have been tweaked.

Changes in the design of dialog bubbles.

Some additional dialogues have been added for villagers.

Placing decorative objects on surfaces should now be easier.

FIXES

Now the winter tree should be able to be positioned correctly.

The cursor no longer disappears when selecting seeds.

Fixed a bug that caused us to cut down growing trees.

Shop exhibitors now return the correct amount of items upon removal.

Now removing furniture or plants does not make us interact with the item that we have behind.

The game no longer pauses if we press escape in the dialogues with the villagers.

The calendar should now be closed with the correct key.

I hope you like the new mechanics and changes. As always, I am open to any kind of feedback either here or on our Discord server.

Personally I will take a few days off to spend Holidays with my loved ones, I have not been resting properly for a long time, since I have spent several years dedicating all my available time to the project and I think it will be good to disconnect a few days to return with energy renovated!

Thank you all very much for your support, I sincerely hope you have a happy holiday season.

Sincerely

Rubén