HOTAS Beta Update

We want to make the best possible VR space-sim experience, and for that, we need physical controller support.
We've added beta HOTAS Support!
WIP State of HOTAS / Physical Controllers:
What does work:
- Rebind any current input that virtual cockpit users have to a HOTAS / Physical controller device.
- Bind "bonus action" just for HOTAS users currently.
- Missions+Game are completely playable in HOTAS + motion controllers.
What doesn't work yet:
- For the moment, there's no menu control, so you'll still have to use your hands for that. But once in a mission, there should be no need for hands again.
- Currently, the binding is done via an overlay on the desktop view - so no in-VR menu.
We believe this is a good compromise, as it's a familiar interface, and mouse input should work better for this sort-of "busy" UI compared to a VR pointer.
Also, binds rarely have to be touched after being set + tweaked.
- No default layouts - Dockers will have to bind to their preferences from a blank slate. Fortunately, there aren't many binds in-total
And we've made a video that goes over the basics of rebinding, some tips of what to look out for when doing this, as well as some bonus footage showing off the gameplay:
If you have any game-breaking issues with the build, you can opt into the "previous_patch" branch on the Steam betas tab.
Stay tuned on Discord our for more updates, including an upcoming roadmap for future updates!
