Darkness falls over Nowheraki

Winter Solstice time is here, the longest night of the year - a perfect occasion to sit down and reflect on how best to approach Tactical Operations during hours of darkness - cause Night Ops arrive to Door Kickers 2!
There's a couple new Night Ops oriented missions for you to try, but we've also updated some of the old missions to better reflect that they were, actually, taking place in the dark.
What's different? Darkness now conceals you, while lights reveal you. Enemies will spot you only at close range when you're hidden in the dark, and will engage you with less precise and effective fire even when you're spotted. Well, enemies with no Night Vision of their own,
This works both ways, so make sure to equip Night Vision Goggles to see without being seen - or both you and the enemy will stumble in the dark, unsure of what's out there.
Muzzle flashes break concealment and reveal positions, so equip suppressors when possible. They don't hide you completely, but they help to keep the enemy guessing.
Speaking of guess work, select maps now feature the promised - "cut off the lights" option, so do try to use that to your advantage.
Most importantly, hide until its time to strike, and strike decisively - don't give the enemy doesn't a chance to react.
So get playing, and let us know what you think!
This is most likely the final update for 2021. A fun but challenging ride, one we couldn't weather without you fine folks. But there's much more to come :)
Your Devs @ KHG, signing off.
changelist v0.25
- added night mission mechanics
- added helmet customization (with NVGs as attachments)
- two completely new maps
- eight existing maps converted to night missions
- grenade/rpg explosions will now block line-of-sight for a fraction of a second.
- changed shortcut for the click-to-stop action to SHIFT+click-to-stop
- fixed several bugs/issues related to replays
- fixed workshop maps not being sorted correctly
- hostages and ambassadors can no longer open locked doors
- rocket launcher + gocode: now equips RL, then waits for gocode
- CIA Undercover can now equip 1x Grenade Packs, for more concealment
- fixed 'go silent' global setting not being saved on restart
- fixed a bug where hostages would not go to evac zones when ordered
- fixed timebombs not always doing kill damage around them
- fixed/improved bullet spread and accuracy up-close
- fixed blindfiring enemies being very accurate
- fixed borderless mode flickering screen when alt-tabbing
- fixed windowed mode flickering when alt-tabbing in HDR mode
- fixed not being able to select path endpoint when overlapping with set waypoints
- fixed wait-here gocode subtracting explosives when used near a wall
- fixed not being able to use breaching charges on a wall near an opened door
- fix for replays in cinematic mode showing edge-of-screen portraits
- fov camera is not editable
- fixed a bug in Linux + Proton
- the CIA vanilla G19 now has a threaded barrel and can be suppressed
- many other fixes and improvements, but in a hurry to catch Christmas
Changed files in this update