Darkness falls over Nowheraki

Winter Solstice time is here, the longest night of the year - a perfect occasion to sit down and reflect on how best to approach Tactical Operations during hours of darkness - cause Night Ops arrive to Door Kickers 2!

There's a couple new Night Ops oriented missions for you to try, but we've also updated some of the old missions to better reflect that they were, actually, taking place in the dark.

What's different? Darkness now conceals you, while lights reveal you. Enemies will spot you only at close range when you're hidden in the dark, and will engage you with less precise and effective fire even when you're spotted. Well, enemies with no Night Vision of their own,

This works both ways, so make sure to equip Night Vision Goggles to see without being seen - or both you and the enemy will stumble in the dark, unsure of what's out there.

Muzzle flashes break concealment and reveal positions, so equip suppressors when possible. They don't hide you completely, but they help to keep the enemy guessing.

Speaking of guess work, select maps now feature the promised - "cut off the lights" option, so do try to use that to your advantage.

Most importantly, hide until its time to strike, and strike decisively - don't give the enemy doesn't a chance to react.

So get playing, and let us know what you think!

This is most likely the final update for 2021. A fun but challenging ride, one we couldn't weather without you fine folks. But there's much more to come :)

Your Devs @ KHG, signing off.

changelist v0.25