Soulworker update for 22 December 2021

[Maintenance] Regular Maintenance on December 23rd

Build 7925718 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, this is an announcement from SoulWorker.

We are here to inform you that regular maintenance will be conducted to provide a better quality of service.

◆ Maintenance Announcement

  • Date: Thursday, December 23rd
  • Duration: Approx. 5hrs 40min

[table]

[tr]

[th]Time zone[/th]

[th]From[/th]

[th]To[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]GMT[/td]

[td]December 23rd 00:50[/td]

[td]December 23rd 06:30[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]PST[/td]

[td]December 22nd 16:50[/td]

[td]December 22nd 22:30[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]KST[/td]

[td]December 23rd 09:50[/td]

[td]December 23rd 15:30[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

  • Contents: Server Optimization and Future Updates
  • Rewards: Gruton Coins x1600, Mats x5, Super High-Dose Vitamins Z x5, Energy Converters x2

※ Maintenance Rewards will be available before the following hours:

[table]

[tr]

[th]Time zone[/th]

[th]Before[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]GMT[/td]

[td]December 24th 01:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]PST[/td]

[td]December 23rd 17:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]KST[/td]

[td]December 24th 10:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

※ Log-in or access to SoulWorker is unavailable during maintenance. So please make sure to log-out in a safe environment to ensure nothing happens to your account during this time.

For further details, please refer to the STEAM Update Announcement.

We will try our best to return your love and support by providing the best service.

Thank you.

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 7925718
Soulworker Content Depot 1377581
