Developer Briefing #159 - Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays

This week's dev brief is a chance for the team to say thank you to you - the ever expanding community behind Hell Let Loose.

We are grateful for the continued support from our playerbase and are even more encouraged to continue our journey moving forward to make Hell Let Loose an even better game in the years to come.

We hope you have a very safe and happy Christmas holiday with friends and family. For all those travelling, please do so with care as we cannot wait to see you all back in the new year for all the exciting things that we have planned for Hell Let Loose.

The team will be taking a small break through the festive season returning in the New Year to wind back into the hectic production schedule we all know and enjoy for HLL. We hope that everyone in the community can also have a chance to enjoy some rest and recreation (also a few rounds of HLL) over the next few weeks and we look forward to launching into 2022.

From the team have a safe and merry Christmas and a happy new year.

-Black Matter Studios

-Team 17

-Flix



Community Content

As something different for you all this festive season, we’d like to share a Christmas themed artwork posted in the Discord by [233C]NaSTaR. We think this is quite fitting for the theme of today's brief, as part of the holiday spirit.



Merry Christmas - [233C] NaSTaR

War Correspondent, Content Creator and Community HLL Videos

Time for some more community highlights from the below creators:

We highly recommend giving these a watch.

If you see a Video you like make sure to post in the Discord #hll-videos channel.

Hell Let Loose Vs Fury / Tiger against 4 Sherman battle (cinematic cover) - Moe Savastano

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D2xErg9WB68

Sniping in Hell Let Loose is like no other game… - Jackfrags

https://youtu.be/6z9hv14k7PY

Hell Let Loose Update 11 is awesome! - DGdoublU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-_mAsn5jgA8

