TROUBLESHOOTER: Abandoned Children update for 22 December 2021

[Notice] Contents Update and System Maintenance Announcement

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, this is Troubleshooter development team.

The end of 2021 is approaching. I hope you have a warm year-end and New Year holidays for each other even if you are far away.

Thank you for supporting and watching the development team this year.

Happy New Year~!

We beg to inform you that the game contents update and system maintenance.

  • During the maintenance, players who use the Online mode can't play the game.
  • Please end the game normally before the maintenance begins.
  • During the maintenance, players who use the Offline mode can play the game.

Maintenance Schedule

  • Daylight saving time is not applied.
  • Date: December 22th, 2021
  • Wednesday 10:00 ~ 12:00 CET
  • Wednesday 17:00 ~ 19:00 JST
  • Wednesday 01:00 ~ 03:00 PST
  • Wednesday 08:00 ~ 10:00 UTC

Update Details:

  • Added extra offline cheat keys. You can check the details on the 'Convenient Function' → 'Offline Cheat Keys'.

  • Added a function that displays all transmog-able list to Transmog list on the workbench.

  • Added search box on Material Index.

  • Added mastery sets.











  • Changed the [Optimism] mastery.

  • Increased the amount of the 'Supply Support: Rare Material' and 'Supply Support: Energy Extractor' reward count in the Jurisdiction Support Policy.

  • Increased the amount of the drop item from the elite and epic class enemies.

  • Increased the amount of friendship point to the client when a player completes quests.

  • Decreased the amount of required item count of some quests.

  • Decreased the amount of required materials for crafting the spray type item.

  • Removed the 'Power Control' from the list of random debuff which was applied to enemies.

Thank you.

