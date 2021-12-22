[Notice] Contents Update and System Maintenance Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 7925627 · Last edited 22 December 2021 – 08:06:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, this is Troubleshooter development team.

The end of 2021 is approaching. I hope you have a warm year-end and New Year holidays for each other even if you are far away.

Thank you for supporting and watching the development team this year.

Happy New Year~!

We beg to inform you that the game contents update and system maintenance.

During the maintenance, players who use the Online mode can't play the game.

Please end the game normally before the maintenance begins.

During the maintenance, players who use the Offline mode can play the game.

Maintenance Schedule

Daylight saving time is not applied.

Date: December 22th, 2021

Wednesday 10:00 ~ 12:00 CET

Wednesday 17:00 ~ 19:00 JST

Wednesday 01:00 ~ 03:00 PST

Wednesday 08:00 ~ 10:00 UTC

Added extra offline cheat keys. You can check the details on the 'Convenient Function' → 'Offline Cheat Keys'.

Added a function that displays all transmog-able list to Transmog list on the workbench.

Added search box on Material Index.

Added mastery sets.













Changed the [Optimism] mastery.



Increased the amount of the 'Supply Support: Rare Material' and 'Supply Support: Energy Extractor' reward count in the Jurisdiction Support Policy.

Increased the amount of the drop item from the elite and epic class enemies.

Increased the amount of friendship point to the client when a player completes quests.

Decreased the amount of required item count of some quests.

Decreased the amount of required materials for crafting the spray type item.

Removed the 'Power Control' from the list of random debuff which was applied to enemies.

Thank you.