[Notice] Contents Update and System Maintenance Announcement

Hello everyone, this is Troubleshooter development team.
The end of 2021 is approaching. I hope you have a warm year-end and New Year holidays for each other even if you are far away.
Thank you for supporting and watching the development team this year.
Happy New Year~!
We beg to inform you that the game contents update and system maintenance.
- During the maintenance, players who use the Online mode can't play the game.
- Please end the game normally before the maintenance begins.
- During the maintenance, players who use the Offline mode can play the game.
Maintenance Schedule
- Daylight saving time is not applied.
- Date: December 22th, 2021
- Wednesday 10:00 ~ 12:00 CET
- Wednesday 17:00 ~ 19:00 JST
- Wednesday 01:00 ~ 03:00 PST
- Wednesday 08:00 ~ 10:00 UTC
Update Details:
Added extra offline cheat keys. You can check the details on the 'Convenient Function' → 'Offline Cheat Keys'.
Added a function that displays all transmog-able list to Transmog list on the workbench.
Added search box on Material Index.
Added mastery sets.
Changed the [Optimism] mastery.
Increased the amount of the 'Supply Support: Rare Material' and 'Supply Support: Energy Extractor' reward count in the Jurisdiction Support Policy.
Increased the amount of the drop item from the elite and epic class enemies.
Increased the amount of friendship point to the client when a player completes quests.
Decreased the amount of required item count of some quests.
Decreased the amount of required materials for crafting the spray type item.
Removed the 'Power Control' from the list of random debuff which was applied to enemies.
Thank you.
