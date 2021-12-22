Pax Nova 1.3.7 — Balance changes, tweaks, and bug fixes!

Hello everyone!
Today we’re bringing you another patch, this time with several important bug fixes, balancing changes, some visual tweaks, some performance improvements and more. You can check out the changelog below.
Tweaks and improvements
- Improved map borders
- Player can now skip council text by double clicking
- Slight performance improvements
- Dyson Sphere station and its improvements now requires Yridium
- Dyson Sphere improvements now generate 12 Labor, Research and Food and 6 Harmony Growth respectively
- Terraforming module now is only available to Armor units
- Phantoms now have 520 Health and 185 base damage
- A maximum of 6 phantoms can now be generated
- Tweaked district options list to go lower when more than 9 options are displayed, thus not hiding the last row partially
- Destroy Planet Council card now only starts appearing at turn 230
Fixes
- Fixed units not updating statuses related to weather if applicable when landing
- Fixed planet info window occasionally bugging out
- Fixed occasional disappearing text issue
- Fixed AI using powers including healing on defence districts
- Fixed some council products having a confusing tooltip
- Fixed unit abilities sometimes not being correctly applied when upgrading a unit
- Fixed council products starting to appear sooner than they were supposed to
- Fixed damage not being saved and loaded correctly when a unit has leveled up
- Fixed Mass Conscription giving wrong labor value
- Fixed Efficient Materials edict not working correctly
- Fixed some anomaly search options not setting an anomaly as searched
- Fixed Radical group event pragmatism event option not working correctly
- Fixed Brother in Arms quest never finishing
- Fixed quests seemingly arbitrarily getting completed
- Fixed Terraformer module being available to Infantry units
- Fixed first item of the tech queue skipping when trading with another AI
- Fixed Polluted Air effect showing in space
- Fixed too many phantoms being generated
- Fixed Guardian quest generating aetherials instead of overseers
- Fixed some typos
In parallel with this patch, we've been working on quite a meaty update. It will come with some cool features people have been asking us for for quite some time, as well as some major rebalancing of several areas and some new content. As with all our previous patches and updates, it will be 100% free for everyone who owns the game. Can't wait to get this in your hands!
In the meantime, we hope you enjoy this patch and happy holidays!
