Update V1.021

Hi All.

This update introduces two new features as requested by the Community and fixes a bug that we have found during testing.

New Feature: Hide Unit Class Markers

New parameters have been added to the Player Options Dialog as shown below:

Changing the parameters will allow you to hide/show the Unit Class Markers (wa, cl, ma, etc.) on the unit tokens on the battlefield and/or the unit cards anchored to the sides of the screen. The options can be different for the player units and the enemy/neutral units.

New Feature: Open The Unit Dialog Via Keyboard If No Unit Selected

On the battlefield, if no unit is selected, pressing an appropriate key (e.g. the 'I' key to open the unit inventory) will select the top unit card in the stack on the left of the screen, the matching unit token on the battlefield and display the relevant dialog.

Note that if the dialog is not relevant (e.g. pressing the key to invoke the Spellbook for a non-spellcaster), no dialog will be displayed but the top unit will be selected. This is the same as the current keyboard behavior for a selected unit.

Fixed: When collecting loot, dragging and dropping an item within the boundaries of the Party Backpack could lose the item. [Internal Bug]

Please let us know if you have any problems with the update and we hope you enjoy the new features.

All the best.

Ian & Jann