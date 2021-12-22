Update 22 December 2021

Happy Christmas everybody. This update includes improvements to the AI, opening the soldiers.xml file for modding and a few bug fixes and minor improvements.
- Opened soldier.sxml file for modding. Included example in Example Mod.
- Tweaks to AI to improve unit diversity, and handle allocation of existing units more flexibly.
[*}Fixed bug where sometimes AI would surround city but not attack. Also should be fewer leader only stacks running around.
- Fixed unit replenishment indicator not showing.
- Fixed bug with some 3K events.
- Overlord stacks can now move through vassal stacks even in vassal's territory.
Changed files in this update