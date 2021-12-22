 Skip to content

Oriental Empires update for 22 December 2021

Update 22 December 2021

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Christmas everybody. This update includes improvements to the AI, opening the soldiers.xml file for modding and a few bug fixes and minor improvements.

  • Opened soldier.sxml file for modding. Included example in Example Mod.
  • Tweaks to AI to improve unit diversity, and handle allocation of existing units more flexibly.

    [*}Fixed bug where sometimes AI would surround city but not attack. Also should be fewer leader only stacks running around.
  • Fixed unit replenishment indicator not showing.
  • Fixed bug with some 3K events.
  • Overlord stacks can now move through vassal stacks even in vassal's territory.

