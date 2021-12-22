v0.23 - Vaktern Redux

Hey all, the new Vaktern fight is now live! If you want to check it out, it's the first and only boss you'll encounter in Level 1. I plan on adding a few more Level 1 bosses so this should be short lived.

I also fixed quite a few bugs with this update. Mainly an issue with the pause menu that was impacting performance and a nasty exploit.

Hope you all stay safe and have a happy holidays!

PS: Thank you to Swords and Shiki for pointing out some of the bugs that got fixed this update!

Changelog

Reworked the balance on the Triclops

Completely redid the Vaktern boss fight (100% chance to spawn in Level 1 for now)

Fixes:

Fixed an exploit that allowed players to warp forever

More performance fixes (one explosion related and another pause menu related)

Fixed an issue where the player would lose all lives after resetting from the menu

In the pipeline:

Redo the Gojin boss fight (will most likely be in the next update)

Brand new Level 1 boss

Revamp Player Red homing missiles attack

New Level 3 background art + music (in the works)

New Boss tracks (also in the works)

