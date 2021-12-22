v0.23 - Vaktern Redux

Hey all, the new Vaktern fight is now live! If you want to check it out, it's the first and only boss you'll encounter in Level 1. I plan on adding a few more Level 1 bosses so this should be short lived.
I also fixed quite a few bugs with this update. Mainly an issue with the pause menu that was impacting performance and a nasty exploit.
Hope you all stay safe and have a happy holidays!
PS: Thank you to Swords and Shiki for pointing out some of the bugs that got fixed this update!
Changelog
Updates:
- Reworked the balance on the Triclops
- Completely redid the Vaktern boss fight (100% chance to spawn in Level 1 for now)
Fixes:
- Fixed an exploit that allowed players to warp forever
- More performance fixes (one explosion related and another pause menu related)
- Fixed an issue where the player would lose all lives after resetting from the menu
In the pipeline:
- Redo the Gojin boss fight (will most likely be in the next update)
- Brand new Level 1 boss
- Revamp Player Red homing missiles attack
- New Level 3 background art + music (in the works)
- New Boss tracks (also in the works)
Changed files in this update