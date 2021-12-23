This isn't a big update, although we do have a big update in the works.
EA 0.7.8 fixes some minor bugs, and has some QoL improvements
- We've disabled the seasonal theme switching for the time being. It just seems to be causing issues and is slowing down new content dev. And it doesn't really add anything meaningful. The characters from Xmas and Halloween content are still playable.
- Fixed some issues with some of the menus. They should be much more stable, when playing with gamepads or keyboards
- Added gamepad rumble support and settings
- Added settings to support having player 1 only on the keyboard and players 2-4 on gamepads
- Optimised the block physics, so the game should be much more stable and consistent. If you do still experience framerate drops or buggy block physics, let us know so we can look into it
- Other minor QoL improvements in the background
