Christmas events

Friends, on the eve of the New Year, we invite you to celebrate this holiday in the "Winter Fairy Tale"

The event lake "Winter Fairy Tale" has been added to the game (the lake is available in the "Fisherman's House" section).

Stage 1: Decorating the Christmas tree. Will last until January 1st

Every day, a daily task will be available at the Winter Fairy Tale pond, after completing which you will receive a Christmas tree toy. Having a toy, activate the Christmas tree and get a buff on experience and the price of fish for 4 hours, as well as a snowflake. The more decorated the Christmas tree is, the more buff you get.

For the snowflakes you receive, you can buy special Christmas products in the store

If you close the lake to a bronze medal, tasks with an increased reward will become available to you.

If you have decorated the Christmas tree to the maximum, and you still have toys, you can use them to gain additional experience (from 5 to 20 thousand), or just sell them to the store

_* All fish on the lake Winter Fairy Tale has a special tag "winter" that doubles the price of fish

Experience for fish on the lake is not issued, general records are not set _

Stage 2: ???. It will last from January 1st to January 13th

We sent a messenger to Santa Claus asking what would happen next, but he has not returned yet.

Happy New Year and Merry Christmas!