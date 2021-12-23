Update 15 - Achievements!

Merry Christmas, Spinners!

Our new "consolified" (and just all-round better) menu system is on its way, in the meantime we have decided to do a pre-1.0 implementation of Achievements!

Many thanks to our awesome Discord community who came up with many of these unique challenges and pun-tastic names.

We have also added slipped in leaderboards for custom tracks, and a new free track! Enjoy

Details below.

We have 42 achievements for you! Some of these are simple, some will take a bit of skill and hunting. These will eventually tie in to a levelling up system, providing bonus goals for new players to gain XP to unlock tracks. Nothing super complex or fancy, just an alternate path to progress beyond just mastering individual tracks.

We also have a somewhat unexpected new track for this patch. "Prism Bucket" was written, recorded, mixed and mastered in a single day by the winners of the recent APRA / AMCOS composition workshop that Daverwob helped run. The tune is by Aussie artists Martiln and Mr Kapow.

On the reference list for the composers was a few tracks by Anomalie, so these two fired up Omnisphere and channelled their jazz chops into a very Anomalie-esque tune with a wicked trumpet solo that is super fun to play.

Many thanks to APRA / AMCOS for sponsoring the license for this track to be in the game.

There are a few other fixes, QoL updates etc. Patch notes below.

**

FEATURES

**

Added 42 achievements!

Added Steam leaderboards for custom tracks

New track - Prism Bucket

**

POLISH

**

Tap notes now have a simpler look

Added a slight texture to the target zone of the wheel for clarity

Edit Mode (customs) now has as many speed settings as practice mode

**

BUGS

**

DSP icon will no longer show before the track countdown is complete

See you next patch.