Death Realm update for 22 December 2021

Face of against the most fierce guardian of the ruins this Christmas Eve!

Death Realm update for 22 December 2021

Check out the brand new addition to Death Realm, the Cave Ruins from the Abyss!

Don't forget to keep your headphones on for the best Death Realm Experience! Thanks to the improvements to the sound system and a wide variety of beautiful orchestral music!

Face off against the brand new Boss, The Ruin Guardian! A Drake guarding the ruin treasure for eons, no one escaped its jaws and the breath of fire~

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

