Summer Numbers is out now!!!

We are excited to announce that Summer Number is out now!

Summer Numbers is a challenging puzzle game where you try to maximize your score against the AI or a second player. The rules are simple, yet a good amount of strategy is needed to win. Luck is also a factor, since the playing board is randomly generated. Winning on an unlucky board by overturning the results during the last turns is sweetly rewarding.

The AI has 3 difficulty levels and gets progressively less predictable and more subtle over the course of 10 levels. At the end of each level, if you win, you are presented a beautifully hand-drawn illustration.

As you progress through the game, you also unlock achievements and at the end of the game you get a bonus illustration.