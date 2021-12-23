 Skip to content

Summer Numbers update for 23 December 2021

Summer Numbers is out now!!!

Build 7925286

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are excited to announce that Summer Number is out now!

Summer Numbers is a challenging puzzle game where you try to maximize your score against the AI or a second player. The rules are simple, yet a good amount of strategy is needed to win. Luck is also a factor, since the playing board is randomly generated. Winning on an unlucky board by overturning the results during the last turns is sweetly rewarding.

The AI has 3 difficulty levels and gets progressively less predictable and more subtle over the course of 10 levels. At the end of each level, if you win, you are presented a beautifully hand-drawn illustration.

As you progress through the game, you also unlock achievements and at the end of the game you get a bonus illustration.

