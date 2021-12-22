Added
- Possibility to rename ANY unit to whatever you’d like. This feature was not entirely complete before and limited to core units.
Changes
- Changes to the Campaign of Poland scenario, USSR will not start Axis on the first of September 39 but will remain neutral until the German player invites it to the war.
Fixes
- USSR polish campaign. You do not start on the 1st of September anymore but on the 17th. Map has been modified to fit those changes.
- Syracuse has been renamed into Siracca on all maps where it appeared.
- Huge save files size (25MB for Europe for example).
