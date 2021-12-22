 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hex of Steel update for 22 December 2021

6.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 7925250 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Added
  • Possibility to rename ANY unit to whatever you’d like. This feature was not entirely complete before and limited to core units.
Changes
  • Changes to the Campaign of Poland scenario, USSR will not start Axis on the first of September 39 but will remain neutral until the German player invites it to the war.
Fixes
  • USSR polish campaign. You do not start on the 1st of September anymore but on the 17th. Map has been modified to fit those changes.
  • Syracuse has been renamed into Siracca on all maps where it appeared.
  • Huge save files size (25MB for Europe for example).

Changed depots in 6.1.2 branch

View more data in app history for build 7925250
Dépôt : Operation Citadel MacOS Depot 1240631
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.