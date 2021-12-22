Patch 0.4: Attic Level Expansion, Holiday Costumes, Bug Fixes

Happy Holiday season from the team at YOLKED!
Whether you're celebrating with family or friends, having a cozy gaming session for one, or living life as usual, we hope you're staying safe and healthy this season.
Today's YOLKED 0.4 update brings even more expansions to our Attic level and eggy costumes, alongside a few obstacle bug fixes and adjustments.
Patch 0.4
New Features 🤩
- Added 2 new sections to the Attic
- Added 4 new collectibles in Attic
🎄2 Christmas costumes
🩳Underwear costume
💖Red silk skin
Bug Fixes & Adjustments🍀
- Fixed a bug where the chalkboard in Attic would sometimes not fall
- Added a delay before hands are force released when the force on hands exceeds a limit
- Increased bunsen burner enemy damage 2.5 ➡️ 5
- Fixed some objects in Kitchen not hurting the egg at fast speeds
COMING SOON
Patch 0.5
We're looking to achieve great things come our next patch update! Steam achievements, perhaps? Look forward to our next update come early 2022.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1464010/YOLKED__The_Egg_Game/
