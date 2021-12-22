 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Train Your Minibot update for 22 December 2021

The Recalibrate Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7925129 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Changes

  • Completely Rebuilt Movement Controller for Minibot
  • Completely Rebuilt Third Person Camera
  • NEW Levels (with 2 more almost ready! est. 1 week)
  • New Level Handler for Main Levels
  • Remade Level Selection Screens

Minor Changes

  • Variable Jump distance/power based on pressing/holding Jump button
  • Optimized Numerous Levels
  • Overall Faster Level Loading
  • Separated Cactus from RC Truck Object (Can now be used in editor)
  • Editor can now place any object in the RC Truck's Trunk
  • Custom Levels Now Support Spaces in Name
  • Adjusted colliders on Aeroplane obstacles
  • Better ragdolling
  • Adjusted colliders for more accurate collisions on majority of objects

OST Final Update

  • Finished the Original Soundtrack
  • 14 Total Tracks
  • 34:30 Total Runtime

Note: All (current & future) owners of Train Your Minibot will be getting a downloadable Steam Soundtrack copy of the full soundtrack for free!

Bug Fixes

  • Jumbo Soda Can not resetting on Retry
  • Minibot slipping on uneven surfaces (couldn't jump while slipping)
  • Camera clipping through objects / floor / walls

Changed files in this update

Train Your Minibot Depot Depot 713741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.