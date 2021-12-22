The Recalibrate Update

Major Changes
- Completely Rebuilt Movement Controller for Minibot
- Completely Rebuilt Third Person Camera
- NEW Levels (with 2 more almost ready! est. 1 week)
- New Level Handler for Main Levels
- Remade Level Selection Screens
Minor Changes
- Variable Jump distance/power based on pressing/holding Jump button
- Optimized Numerous Levels
- Overall Faster Level Loading
- Separated Cactus from RC Truck Object (Can now be used in editor)
- Editor can now place any object in the RC Truck's Trunk
- Custom Levels Now Support Spaces in Name
- Adjusted colliders on Aeroplane obstacles
- Better ragdolling
- Adjusted colliders for more accurate collisions on majority of objects
OST Final Update
- Finished the Original Soundtrack
- 14 Total Tracks
- 34:30 Total Runtime
Note: All (current & future) owners of Train Your Minibot will be getting a downloadable Steam Soundtrack copy of the full soundtrack for free!
Bug Fixes
- Jumbo Soda Can not resetting on Retry
- Minibot slipping on uneven surfaces (couldn't jump while slipping)
- Camera clipping through objects / floor / walls
Changed files in this update