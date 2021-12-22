Merry Christmas 🎄/Happy Holidays + update gifts 🎁

Hi everyone,
We hope you're getting a well-earned break and time to catch up with friends and family during the festive season.
We have some gifts for you in the latest patch:
General Updates
- There's a new gift under the Christmas tree to the left of the starting area (even if you have claimed the previous two)
- Let it snow ❄️!
- During the festive season, all XP gained is increased by 15%!
- Possessed vases now have animations that telegraph their locations much more clearly.
- Hovering over a perk icon will show its description tooltip (no more having to memorize)!
- New Explosion animations.
- New achievement:
Balance changes/bug fixes
- Fixed bug where boss entrance door for Ice Phoenix would not always spawn with the correct graphic.
- Launching a bolt from the crossbow will lower any held shield for a split second (had to reduce the cheese based on feedback).
- Fixed rare crash with second last level in Cold Crust Caverns.
- Fixed an uncommon bug where the shop would sell an extra item of equipment you already had.
- Necromancer has slightly more health.
- Recurve Charge bow: damage, crit chance, and knockback increased.
Wishing you a Merry Christmas 🎄 and a Happy New Year 🌟!
