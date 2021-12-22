 Skip to content

Aura of Worlds update for 22 December 2021

Merry Christmas 🎄/Happy Holidays + update gifts 🎁

Share · View all patches · Build 7925093 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

We hope you're getting a well-earned break and time to catch up with friends and family during the festive season.

We have some gifts for you in the latest patch:

General Updates

  • There's a new gift under the Christmas tree to the left of the starting area (even if you have claimed the previous two)
  • Let it snow ❄️!
  • During the festive season, all XP gained is increased by 15%!
  • Possessed vases now have animations that telegraph their locations much more clearly.
  • Hovering over a perk icon will show its description tooltip (no more having to memorize)!
  • New Explosion animations.
  • New achievement:

Balance changes/bug fixes

  • Fixed bug where boss entrance door for Ice Phoenix would not always spawn with the correct graphic.

  • Launching a bolt from the crossbow will lower any held shield for a split second (had to reduce the cheese based on feedback).
  • Fixed rare crash with second last level in Cold Crust Caverns.
  • Fixed an uncommon bug where the shop would sell an extra item of equipment you already had.
  • Necromancer has slightly more health.
  • Recurve Charge bow: damage, crit chance, and knockback increased.

Wishing you a Merry Christmas 🎄 and a Happy New Year 🌟!

