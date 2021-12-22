 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Faraway Land update for 22 December 2021

Small corrections

Share · View all patches · Build 7925033 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Autosave happens more often

Found unique pajamas no longer fall underground

The last crystal resurrects you, rather than ending the game as before. (The crystal acts as a payment for resurrection.)

Thanks: MarSianochka

Changed files in this update

The Faraway Land Content Depot 1617271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.