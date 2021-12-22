Small corrections

Autosave happens more often
Found unique pajamas no longer fall underground
The last crystal resurrects you, rather than ending the game as before. (The crystal acts as a payment for resurrection.)
Thanks: MarSianochka
Changed files in this update