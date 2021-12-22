 Skip to content

iFactor update for 22 December 2021

0.4.9 Released

Build 7924982

Patchnotes via Steam Community
General Changes
  • Updated Unity and libraries.

Unfortunately this version's multiplayer games are not compatible versions older than 0.4.8 due to changes in the multiplayer library.

Previous versions are available through the steam betas feature.

