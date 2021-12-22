Happy Holidays!

Hi Captains!

Chrismas is here and now! Hence, even as habitats of deep space frontiers, we still hold our traditional festivals dear--therefore, UFA has prepared unique structure decoration sets and gifts for everyone who sticks around this Xmas!

And here's another round of updates with new contents and fixes too! We wish you a happy Christmas with our company!

Christmas Event:

Log in between 2021.12.22-20221.1.5 to obtain a special Xmas structure decoration set.

Commander Layton and Lumen"Chainsaw"Baldur will dress up for this Christmas, too, do not miss that view!

Fixes and changes:

New hotkeys for structure-selecting:

Numpad1=Select all Barracks

Numpad2=Select all Factories

Numpad3=Select all research institutes

Baldur's potent heal now has a more efficient HoT, providing more percent of HP per tick.

Engineer Tractors' Smoke Bomb is now an autocast skill. Enemies in the range will now have reduced attack ranges.

Structures are now able to be put on roads.

New Leader-type Vexan: Antares will appear in Last stand mode in the field when difficulty is set to 3 or higher.

Bugfixes:

Silent towers now can properly damage enemy facilities (e.g., neural nexus)

Upon map generation, neutral Buildings will no longer be placed on mineral veins.

As above, crystal veins will no longer be placed in invalid positions.

In map: Emerald swamp, defense colonies will no longer spawn vexans with units nearby after the final wave, remaining defense colonies now spawn 150~200 vexans on the last wave, and no longer functional.

Gavius"Gladiator" Proto's chip upgrades will now correctly provide extra DEF values.

Merry Christmas!

Alien Marauder