Let's Talk #10 - Save The Christmas Tree!

Hey everyone, Lucas here! Today we’re pushing our Christmas special quest back online! This time with a new item for you. The peppermint stick!

I’ve been looking to get weapon items in the game for quite a while now, decided to give it a try on this Christmas quest. Beat the initial 5 waves and get the item permanently on your save game, the quest is replayable meaning, you can play more than 5 waves to beat me on the leaderboard if you’d like. :)

This update also includes a new rain effect and some overall game improvements, lately I’m focusing on Morumotto forest which is a upcoming completely new area featuring 2 new side quests. One of the key features of Morumotto will be a brand new Jonathan weapon: The Harpoon Gun!

I’ll be sharing more details on Morumotto soon, just need to get a few more things done. In the meantime feel free to enjoy some nice snow in War Islands!

So what do you think? Like the new Almika’s Peppermint Stick item? Let’s talk! :)

Lucas