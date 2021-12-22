 Skip to content

War Islands update for 22 December 2021

Let's Talk #10 - Save The Christmas Tree!

Share · View all patches · Build 7924780 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, Lucas here! Today we’re pushing our Christmas special quest back online! This time with a new item for you. The peppermint stick!

I’ve been looking to get weapon items in the game for quite a while now, decided to give it a try on this Christmas quest. Beat the initial 5 waves and get the item permanently on your save game, the quest is replayable meaning, you can play more than 5 waves to beat me on the leaderboard if you’d like. :)

This update also includes a new rain effect and some overall game improvements, lately I’m focusing on Morumotto forest which is a upcoming completely new area featuring 2 new side quests. One of the key features of Morumotto will be a brand new Jonathan weapon: The Harpoon Gun!

I’ll be sharing more details on Morumotto soon, just need to get a few more things done. In the meantime feel free to enjoy some nice snow in War Islands!

So what do you think? Like the new Almika’s Peppermint Stick item? Let’s talk! :)

Lucas

