Winter Holidays 2021 - Version 2.2.2

'Tis the season! From now until Jan 5th, we're running our annual Winter Holiday Event in the Pixel Lobby.

There are new seasonal-themed accessories available, and during the event they'll be the focus of Cap 'n Cash's shop rotation. Afterwards they'll go in with the regular bunch, so get 'em while they're fresh!

In addition, all Pixel Lobbies have been decorated with seasonal flair, a first for Hallowed Grove (Oleander's lobby). It sure is snowy in there; better bundle up.

And of course, we're in Steam's Winter Sale. Them's Fightin' Herds will be 40% off on Steam during the length of the event!

It's Been a Year

Throughout 2021 we've achieved a number of important milestones in the project. We saw the release of our 2.0 update and Shanty, the HD update, many quality of life changes, our actual first run as an official game in EVO, our first official online tournament circuit (STC/Grand Stampede), the completion of our Velvet statuette, and more.

Though we've been a bit quiet the last few months we've been working on something big, and we can't wait to share the news with you next year. The development team is going on a much-deserved break until we kick things off in 2022 with an appearance at MAGFest, then later in January at Frosty Faustings. If you're attending, we'll see you there.

We at Mane6 would like to thank each and every one of our players for being a part of our slice of the world for however long. Thanks for helping us make 2021 that much brighter, and we'll see you in 2022!

Much Love,