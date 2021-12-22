 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dread Hunger update for 22 December 2021

Christmas Expedition

Share · View all patches · Build 7924689 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow Explorers!

It's Christmas!

We've decked the halls of the lobby ship! Board this festive expedition and explore the ship packed full of season's greetings.

Celebrate the holiday season with presents, wreaths, baubles and various other decorations on board in the Captain's Quarters.
Share a moment with your friends under the mistletoe!

Wishing you the happiest of holidays,

The Dread Hunger Team

Follow our socials for the latest news and updates:

Discord: http://discord.gg/ZM8RRHy95w

Twitter: @DreadHungerGame

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DreadHunger

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/DreadHunger/

Changed files in this update

Dread Hunger Dev Content Depot 1418631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.