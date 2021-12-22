Christmas Expedition

Hello fellow Explorers!
It's Christmas!
We've decked the halls of the lobby ship! Board this festive expedition and explore the ship packed full of season's greetings.
Celebrate the holiday season with presents, wreaths, baubles and various other decorations on board in the Captain's Quarters.
Share a moment with your friends under the mistletoe!
Wishing you the happiest of holidays,
The Dread Hunger Team
