Black Ice update for 22 December 2021

0.9.153 - 12/21/21 - Unlocks and More

Build 7924624

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Unlockable Perk: Brainsaver. After being hit, gain 1 second of invulnerability (4s cd)
  • Added Unlockable Perk: Resistance Cascade: After killing an enemy, your next shot chains
  • Added Unlockable Item: Knockback EMP
  • Added Unlockable Affix: Increased/decreased aggro for weapons
  • Added visible timers for debuffs to show how long you're slowed for, etc
  • New icons for Slowing EMPs and Halt and Catch Fire unique EMP
  • The Flatline perk will now give you a short period of invulnerability after activating
  • Discs will no longer upgrade to the Dodgeball in the recycle bin, since they behave so differently
  • Buffed Dodgeball unique item damage scaling with level significantly
  • Added sound options for muting just hit confirmation and cooldown sounds
  • The item sorting button now accounts for Favorite and New items (sorting them first and last, respectively)
  • When Hit Cooldown tooltip now properly mentions it does not apply when your minions get hit
  • Hit Confirm sounds on targets you are dealing less damage to (e.g., fire damage on a fire enemy) will sound slightly different
  • Added an option to change the scaling of in-game floating damage numbers
  • Floating damage numbers are now more consistent and scroll faster, for readability
  • Branded Affixes now properly mention whether they're item-local
  • Placed 5 new Caches in the Arcade, one near each shop
  • Items will now only be marked not New after you hover them for a bit
  • Your minions now noclip you
  • Player knockback fixes

