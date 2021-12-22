0.9.153 - 12/21/21 - Unlocks and More

- Added Unlockable Perk: Brainsaver. After being hit, gain 1 second of invulnerability (4s cd)
- Added Unlockable Perk: Resistance Cascade: After killing an enemy, your next shot chains
- Added Unlockable Item: Knockback EMP
- Added Unlockable Affix: Increased/decreased aggro for weapons
- Added visible timers for debuffs to show how long you're slowed for, etc
- New icons for Slowing EMPs and Halt and Catch Fire unique EMP
- The Flatline perk will now give you a short period of invulnerability after activating
- Discs will no longer upgrade to the Dodgeball in the recycle bin, since they behave so differently
- Buffed Dodgeball unique item damage scaling with level significantly
- Added sound options for muting just hit confirmation and cooldown sounds
- The item sorting button now accounts for Favorite and New items (sorting them first and last, respectively)
- When Hit Cooldown tooltip now properly mentions it does not apply when your minions get hit
- Hit Confirm sounds on targets you are dealing less damage to (e.g., fire damage on a fire enemy) will sound slightly different
- Added an option to change the scaling of in-game floating damage numbers
- Floating damage numbers are now more consistent and scroll faster, for readability
- Branded Affixes now properly mention whether they're item-local
- Placed 5 new Caches in the Arcade, one near each shop
- Items will now only be marked not New after you hover them for a bit
- Your minions now noclip you
- Player knockback fixes
