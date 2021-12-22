Dev Log: Patch Number #11 - Tis' the Season!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It's a KURSDAY Christmas!

We're hard at work before we take some time off for the holidays! We'll be back in the new year but for now we just wanted you all to know that Patch #11 is dropping this Thursday at it's regular time with some save system fixes, added gibs, and better effects for our shrink ray!

Gather round the KURSMAS tree with your friends and family, it's time to distribute some mirth!

"The 12 days of KURSMAS" Original Lyrics (totally not ripped off from anywhere)

_On the first day of KURSMAS

My true love sent to me

A boot for my big feet

On the second day of KURSMAS

My true love sent to me

Two rotting skulls

And a boot for my big feet

On the third day of KURSMAS

My true love sent to me

Three spider legs

Two rotting skulls

And a boot for my big feet

On the fourth day of KURSMAS

My true love sent to me

Four Bouncing Betty's

Three spider legs

Two rotting skulls

And a boot for my big feet

On the fifth day of KURSMAS

My true love sent to me

Five mutant rats (five mutant rats)

Four Bouncing Betty's

Three spider legs

Two rotting skulls

And a boot for my big feet

On the sixth day of KURSMAS

My true love sent to me

Six sick headshots

Five mutant rats (five mutant rats)

Four Bouncing Betty's

Three spider legs

Two rotting skulls

And a boot for my big feet

On the seventh day of KURSMAS

My true love sent to me

Seven shrink rays shrinking

Six sick headshots

Five mutant rats (five mutant rats)

Four Bouncing Betty's

Three spider legs

Two rotting skulls

And a boot for my big feet

On the eighth day of KURSMAS

My true love sent to me

Eight robots shooting

Seven shrink rays shrinking

Six sick headshots

Five mutant rats (five mutant rats)

Four Bouncing Betty's

Three spider legs

Two rotting skulls

And a boot for my big feet

On the ninth day of KURSMAS

My true love sent to me

Nine scientists moaning

Eight robots shooting

Seven shrink rays shrinking

Six sick headshots

Five mutant rats (five mutant rats)

Four Bouncing Betty's

Three spider legs

Two rotting skulls

And a boot for my big feet

On the tenth day of KURSMAS

My true love sent to me

Ten barrels exploding

Nine scientists moaning

Eight robots shooting

Seven shrink rays shrinking

Six sick headshots

Five mutant rats (five mutant rats)

Four Bouncing Betty's

Three spider legs

Two rotting skulls

And a boot for my big feet

On the eleventh day of KURSMAS

My true love sent to me

Eleven old gods chanting

Ten barrels exploding

Nine scientists moaning

Eight robots shooting

Seven shrink rays shrinking

Six sick headshots

Five mutant rats (five mutant rats)

Four Bouncing Betty's

Three spider legs

Two rotting skulls

And a boot for my big feet

On the twelfth day of KURSMAS

My true love sent to me

Twelve mercs a-kicking

Eleven old gods chanting

Ten barrels exploding

Nine scientists moaning

Eight robots shooting

Seven shrink rays shrinking

Six sick headshots

Five mutant rats (five mutant rats)

Four Bouncing Betty's

Three spider legs

Two rotting skulls

And a boot for my big feet_

We're going to party hard in our Discord all next week - so swing by!