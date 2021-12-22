Bunhouse Changelog 1.1.3

Changelog 1.1.3

ADDED: Snow particles

CHANGED: Adjusted controller vibration to make it much more apparent when fish bite

CHANGED: Pressing the emote button when the emote menu is visible will now hide the menu (to be consistent with mini plantipedia and appearance menu behavior)

FIXED BUG: Spelling error - “Repoting” -> “Repotting”

FIXED BUG: Player able to pull down multiple mini plantipedia menus during character selection screen

FIXED BUG: Sometimes the appearance menu would stay on screen after player starts the game and won’t close until restarting the game

FIXED BUG: If a player doesn’t press any inputs and another player starts the fishing mini game, the original player’s animations will be messed up

FIXED BUG: Sometimes hats float in place after disconnecting a character in the character selection screen

FIXED BUG: Player can sometimes get soft-locked in the paint greenhouse menu

FIXED BUG: Multiple players can separately open the main menu, paint menu, and order menu at the same time, causing issues

FIXED BUG: Sometimes bobber floats too high when at fps <30, causing fish to run away… now fishing mechanics behave much better at lower fps values