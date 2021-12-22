Update 2021/12/22

Updates
- Revert changes to lights in Update 2021/12/20 to investigate other issues and make additional adjustments.
Fixes
- The battle event with the metal monster in the scenario "The Wheel of Flame" could occur multiple times.
- In some cases, bikes could not be obtained in the "The Wheel of Flame" scenario.
- The monsters summoned by summoning magic and items were sometimes incorrect.
- The left and right switches on the brick wall corresponded differently depending on the labyrinth drawing mode.
- When casting a group spell that lowers the AC of allies, the animation effect would occur on enemy monsters.
- There was a mistake in the recognition of an item in an NPC conversation event where the item's N number was set.
- There was a case that the amount of message when receiving a monster's blow attack did not fit in the frame.
- In Update 2021/12/21b, the fix to change the item after it was broken affected other items.
Changed files in this update