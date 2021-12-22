 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Wizardry: The Five Ordeals update for 22 December 2021

Update 2021/12/22

Share · View all patches · Build 7924399 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates

  • Revert changes to lights in Update 2021/12/20 to investigate other issues and make additional adjustments.

Fixes

  • The battle event with the metal monster in the scenario "The Wheel of Flame" could occur multiple times.
  • In some cases, bikes could not be obtained in the "The Wheel of Flame" scenario.
  • The monsters summoned by summoning magic and items were sometimes incorrect.
  • The left and right switches on the brick wall corresponded differently depending on the labyrinth drawing mode.
  • When casting a group spell that lowers the AC of allies, the animation effect would occur on enemy monsters.
  • There was a mistake in the recognition of an item in an NPC conversation event where the item's N number was set.
  • There was a case that the amount of message when receiving a monster's blow attack did not fit in the frame.
  • In Update 2021/12/21b, the fix to change the item after it was broken affected other items.

Changed files in this update

Wizardry The Five Ordeals Content Depot 1308701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.