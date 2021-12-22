 Skip to content

Space Extra update for 22 December 2021

Space Extra 0.1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 7924390 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pushed an update because there was an issue with the earth mission being forced as not being complete when it was complete.

You can go to the Hyadolon star system with this patch but you can't enter any mission.

Changed files in this update

Space Extra Content Depot 1841681
