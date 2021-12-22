Build 3.3.18
Map Changes
- Added Apartment Complex in between station 2, and 3. [No Interiors or Emergencies Yet]
- Moved Camp Theodores road, and paved it
- Removed Hydrant from Camp Theodore
- Removed most hydrants in 2/3 locals except for developments, and prison
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Clients issues relating to placing, and picking up scene lights
- Fixed Clients interactions with hydrants
- Fixed Window Bars being on every window every time
- Fixed Tools not saving that they were dropped
Emergency Additions
- Added car accident locations all over the map
- Added New row home fire in Station 6 local [ 100 Apple Ave]
- Added New Hazmat type, and location [ 1 HorseShoe Rd
Vehicle additions
- Added Tanker 3 [ Tractor Trailer tanker]
Tanker 3
- only tool is a hydrant wrench
- No attack Lines
- turning is going to be tweaked
- Max Speed of 50 MPH
I will be releasing a bug fix early next week, as well as a patch that will add new emergency types, extensions to current emergencies, and Station 7. Localization will be worked on for all the new tools sometime next week
Changed files in this update