Crimzon Clover - World EXplosion - v1.13 Update

We would like to thank everyone's support towards "Crimzon Clover World EXplosion!"

We hope you are enjoying it so far. We have just released the latest version 1.13, which includes bug fixes reported by the players!

Fixed an issue where the screen ratio would be incorrect when playing the game on a portrait monitor (Windows Display Settings -> Screen Orientation set to "Portrait").

Fixed an issue where the game would subsequently become unplayable if you let the mid-boss go off-screen with the tip part remaining on the 4th screen of Arrange mode.

Fixed a bug in which the game would force-quit if the stage selection was repeated for a long period of time after the second stage.

Fixed a memory leak caused by certain operations.

Please be aware that the configuration settings will be initialized with the update.

Demo version has been updated as well.

If you have any other feedback, please let us know.

Cheers,

Degica Games team