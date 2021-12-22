 Skip to content

Impious Pumpkins update for 22 December 2021

Xmas Update!

-Your ghost units will spawn wearing Xmas hats until the end of December! =P

-Fixed a rare issue where some SFXs could prevent players to spawn a unit or click a energy globe.

Happy holidays, everybody!

Allan

