Update 2021.12.0

What's new?
New Speedrun challenge - Speed 1
The challenge focuses on high-speed movement. Make sure to collect every speed buff!
Added six new Achievements
Smaller Bug Fixes
What's next?
The next updates will occur less frequently as we decided to release the demo of our single-player game USS Tempest: Spaceship Simulator at the next Steam Game Festival (earlier than planned). Me Vs You will be our only Early Access game and the phase gets extended accordingly as we have major plans for next year.
Enjoy Christmas and New Year, stay awesome!
Changed files in this update