This service pack should solve the problem where the user needs to disable the wifi in order to launch the game.
Tower!3D Pro update for 22 December 2021
PATCH FOR LAUNCHING WITH WIFI ONLY
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
This service pack should solve the problem where the user needs to disable the wifi in order to launch the game.
Changed files in this update