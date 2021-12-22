Update Complete!

Game Updated.
-
New Mini map & World map.
-
New Ai and Re Balancing.
-
Now Starting New Game with some Recipes.
-
You can Throw Dodonpa/Corori for killing enemies silently.
-
Abandoned Jissou/Family Jissou Spawn Everyday. You can see their location in Wold map.
-
Pregnant Counter added. Now you can see How many babies in your stomach.
-
Now You Can Make Slave by Throwing poo to enemies Thumby.
-
Now some peoples are kicking you or ignoring you.
-
Now some people gives you Candies!
-
Now Babies are increasing your Hunger Reduction. Slaves are doesn't increasing Hunger reduction but they never grown up. Slaves are Working harder than babies.
-
And....Many Bugs are Fixed.
Well... Understand?
uh.....Thankyou!
