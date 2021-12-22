 Skip to content

Park Life update for 22 December 2021

Update Complete!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game Updated.

  • New Mini map & World map.

  • New Ai and Re Balancing.

  • Now Starting New Game with some Recipes.

  • You can Throw Dodonpa/Corori for killing enemies silently.

  • Abandoned Jissou/Family Jissou Spawn Everyday. You can see their location in Wold map.

  • Pregnant Counter added. Now you can see How many babies in your stomach.

  • Now You Can Make Slave by Throwing poo to enemies Thumby.

  • Now some peoples are kicking you or ignoring you.

  • Now some people gives you Candies!

  • Now Babies are increasing your Hunger Reduction. Slaves are doesn't increasing Hunger reduction but they never grown up. Slaves are Working harder than babies.

  • And....Many Bugs are Fixed.

Well... Understand?

uh.....Thankyou!

