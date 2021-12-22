 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Dark: Survival RPG update for 22 December 2021

*v9.8.5 Beta

Share · View all patches · Build 7924138 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

*v9.8.5 Beta

  • (Multiplayer, wip) Set up multiplayer
  • (Gamepad) Fixed occurence of second cursor on start up
  • (Quests) Fixed null reference when completing quests
  • (Plants) Fixed onion providing tomato seeds
  • (Plants) Fixed pots and some seeds colliders
  • (Character) Increased walk speed
  • (Character, Creation) Fixed reset button
  • (Character, Death) Fixed breath being set to 50% on resurrection
  • (Spells) Fixed null reference when casting some spells
  • (Spells) Fixed spells colliding with quest interaction zones
  • (Spells) Some spells now cause repeated damage (in addition to debuffs)
  • (Spells) Adjusted reagents
  • (Spells) Fixed null reference when dragging skill from skillbar to inventory
  • (Spells) Fixed self buff skill effect not appearing after loading a save game
  • (Combat) Fixed bug that stopped player from being able to attack after switching weapons
  • (Combat) Changed how damageTypes are handled, added more damage types/resistances
  • (Combat) Changed how debuffs are handled
  • (Combat) Removed ability to attack while sheathing/unsheathing
  • (Combat) buffs and debuffs are shown on healthbar for other players/monsters
  • (Combat) Better hit detection
  • (Combat) Added more animations
  • (Items, Combat) Added 2 handed Axes
  • (Items, Combat) Added 2 handed Swords
  • (Items, Combat) Added 2 handed Hammers
  • (Items, Dragging) Dragging item from inventory/equipment creates world item preview
  • (Items, Dragging) When dragging items into world, scroll to adjust rotation
  • (Items, Dragging) Dragging item onto bag in inventory, will place item into bag
  • (Items) Rename items with max stack of 1 by right clicking
  • (Items) Get vials of blood or acid by filling them near corpses
  • (Items) Changed some recipes
  • (Items) Added Amethyst gems
  • (Items) Added item weight
  • (Items) Durability fixed
  • (Items) Added durability icon colors
  • (Items) Fixed runes, so they can be used on ground again
  • (Items) Fixed pants drop object, being old model
  • (Items) Storages work differently now, drag and drop to ground to place
  • (Storage) Added containers that can hold items in inventory
  • (Storage) Containers tooltips show weight of all contents
  • (Storage) Containers are unified with storages, so can drop any container to ground and access like storage
  • (Storage) Spells can pull reagents from containers
  • (Storage) Buying items from npcs can pull gold from containers
  • (Storage) Can cast spells on items in containers, same as inventory
  • (Storage) Can use items while in containers, same as inventory
  • (Crafting, Storage) Can use craft ingredients from inside containers, or that are close by
  • (Crafting) Added selection arrows for crafting, to weave through multiple version of the same thing (ex. chairs)
  • (Building) All building props are removed and now dragged into home from inventory instead of using building system
  • (Tooltip) Can drag around tooltip
  • (Tooltip) Fixed tooltips on skillbar
  • (Map) Added coordinates
  • (Monsters) Monsters cannot walk into water anymore
  • (Destruction) Rewrote the destruction system
  • (Destruction) Debris can no longer push player through ground
  • (Audio) Fixed sort button sounds for inventory
  • (Mounts) Fixed loading a pet item that was summoned when saved

Changed depots in multiplayer branch

View more data in app history for build 7924138
The Dark: Survival RPG Content Depot 1416001
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.