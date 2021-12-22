Update Notes for v1.0.84 version

- Fixed ramp falling angle into Polaris track 4
- Fixed vehicles exploding into track 1 on Polaris
- Fixed AI failure when trying to jump on-ramp on track 9 on Volcano level
- Fixed ramp jumping failure on Volcano track 12 and 14
- Adjusts on light and shadows into Technora
- Adjust Shockwave weapon volume
- Fixed Split Screen HUD to work properly
- Adjust boss description into the lobby to keep text into square bounds
- Make the transition between Isometric and Chase camera faster
