OverShoot Battle Race update for 22 December 2021

Update Notes for v1.0.84 version

Build 7924074

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed ramp falling angle into Polaris track 4
  • Fixed vehicles exploding into track 1 on Polaris
  • Fixed AI failure when trying to jump on-ramp on track 9 on Volcano level
  • Fixed ramp jumping failure on Volcano track 12 and 14
  • Adjusts on light and shadows into Technora
  • Adjust Shockwave weapon volume
  • Fixed Split Screen HUD to work properly
  • Adjust boss description into the lobby to keep text into square bounds
  • Make the transition between Isometric and Chase camera faster

