Pixel Puzzles Illustrations & Anime update for 22 December 2021

*NEW* - FLASH PUZZLE

Pixel Puzzles Illustrations & Anime update for 22 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community



You'll have from the 20/DECEMBER/2021 until the 20/JANUARY/2021 to solve the puzzle and collect your unique Flash Badge ːHintTokenː

Remember once it's gone it's [b]GONE! [/b]

Enjoy!

ːgoldenbitː



https://store.steampowered.com/app/1005240

