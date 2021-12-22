 Skip to content

SCP: Pandemic update for 22 December 2021

Patch Notes: December 17th - December 21st 2021

Patch Notes: December 17th - December 21st 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added initial functionality for Night Vision (default key is N)
  • Added something special for the holidays
  • Added Dave
  • Automatic crash reporter has been included so you can more-easily report crash data to us
  • Changed the objective flow a small bit and added a few more zombie spawns
  • Made deadzone/float aiming configurable and can even be entirely disabled with a slider (Gameplay tab, under Aiming Sensitivity)
  • Added some developer notes/hints to various parts of the map, more to come
  • Added server password support
  • Improved guard investigation
  • Modified some zombie spawns
  • Fixed a crash on Vulkan
  • Added guard models (WIP)
  • Slightly lowered zombie speed
  • New wooden crates
  • Added info text to loading screen
  • Fixed some crashes with interaction
  • Fixed some crashes with switches
  • Fixed some issues with objective interactables
  • Fixed some errors spamming the logs
  • Fixed some bugs with the Workbench
  • Updated Cargo Lift textures
  • Removed trash can from toilet
  • Quite a few smaller UI changes
  • Added quieter intro movie
  • Audio volume fixes
  • A ton of level streaming fixes
  • Several bug fixes
  • Potential Async crash fix
  • Quite a lot more

