- Added initial functionality for Night Vision (default key is N)
- Added something special for the holidays
- Added Dave
- Automatic crash reporter has been included so you can more-easily report crash data to us
- Changed the objective flow a small bit and added a few more zombie spawns
- Made deadzone/float aiming configurable and can even be entirely disabled with a slider (Gameplay tab, under Aiming Sensitivity)
- Added some developer notes/hints to various parts of the map, more to come
- Added server password support
- Improved guard investigation
- Modified some zombie spawns
- Fixed a crash on Vulkan
- Added guard models (WIP)
- Slightly lowered zombie speed
- New wooden crates
- Added info text to loading screen
- Fixed some crashes with interaction
- Fixed some crashes with switches
- Fixed some issues with objective interactables
- Fixed some errors spamming the logs
- Fixed some bugs with the Workbench
- Updated Cargo Lift textures
- Removed trash can from toilet
- Quite a few smaller UI changes
- Added quieter intro movie
- Audio volume fixes
- A ton of level streaming fixes
- Several bug fixes
- Potential Async crash fix
- Quite a lot more
SCP: Pandemic update for 22 December 2021
Patch Notes: December 17th - December 21st 2021
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update