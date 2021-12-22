Collector’s Cache Battle Pass Vote

Thanks to the high-quality submissions tendered to the Dota 2 Workshop, there's a breadth of offerings ready to celebrate Aghanim's return with an all-new Collector's Cache. Though Aghanim himself preferred presenting his own results as a fait accompli, the rest of us convinced his magnificence to invite all Battle Pass owners to weigh in on the proceedings and help make the final selection.
From now until Tuesday, January 4, the final candidates for the Collector’s Cache will be featured for preview in the Dota 2 client, where all players can see a lineup of the item sets for easy comparison. Battle Pass owners can give a thumbs up or down to each set under consideration, and sets with the highest scores will be included as the main items of the Cache.
We would like to thank all of the workshop artists who have submitted items, and we look forward to revealing the collection that best represents
Aghanim's the community's favor.
