Dota 2 update for 22 December 2021

Collector’s Cache Battle Pass Vote

Thanks to the high-quality submissions tendered to the Dota 2 Workshop, there's a breadth of offerings ready to celebrate Aghanim's return with an all-new Collector's Cache. Though Aghanim himself preferred presenting his own results as a fait accompli, the rest of us convinced his magnificence to invite all Battle Pass owners to weigh in on the proceedings and help make the final selection.

From now until Tuesday, January 4, the final candidates for the Collector’s Cache will be featured for preview in the Dota 2 client, where all players can see a lineup of the item sets for easy comparison. Battle Pass owners can give a thumbs up or down to each set under consideration, and sets with the highest scores will be included as the main items of the Cache.

We would like to thank all of the workshop artists who have submitted items, and we look forward to revealing the collection that best represents Aghanim's the community's favor.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English, German, Korean, Russian, and Simplified Chinese

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Trappings of the Old-Timers - Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Trappings of the Old-Timers - Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: Trappings of the Old-Timers - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Trappings of the Old-Timers - Off-Hand
  • Modified Economy Item: Trappings of the Old-Timers - Back
  • Modified Economy Item: Trappings of the Old-Timers - Armor
  • Modified Economy Item: Augur of Oblivion - Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: Augur of Oblivion - Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Augur of Oblivion - Arms
  • Modified Economy Item: Augur of Oblivion - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Augur of Oblivion - Belt
  • Modified Economy Item: River Vial 2021: Chrome
  • Modified Economy Item: River Vial 2021: Dry
  • Modified Economy Item: River Vial 2021: Oil
  • Modified Economy Item: River Vial 2021: Electric
  • Modified Economy Item: River Vial 2021: Blood
  • Modified Economy Item: Haven of the Hinterheart - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Haven of the Hinterheart - Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: Haven of the Hinterheart - Legs
  • Modified Economy Item: Haven of the Hinterheart - Arms
  • New Common Shoulder: Steampowered Magic Shoulder
  • New Common Head: Steampowered Magic Head
  • New Common Summon: Steampowered Magic forge spirit
    • Contains a custom model for Forged Spirit
  • New Common Back: Steampowered Magic Back
  • New Common Belt: Steampowered Magic Belt
  • New Common Arms: Steampowered Magic Arms
  • New Common Weapon: Viking Sailor Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Legs: Viking Sailor Legs
  • New Common Gloves: Viking Sailor Gloves
  • New Common Neck: Viking Sailor Neck
  • New Common Belt: Viking Sailor Belt
  • New Common Shoulder: Viking Sailor Shoulder
  • New Common Head: Viking Sailor Head
  • New Common Back: Viking Sailor Back
  • New Common Tail: Frost Djin Tail
  • New Common Shoulder: Frost Djin Shoulder
  • New Common Head: Frost Djin Head
  • New Common Arms: Frost Djin Arms
    • International Tag: 2015
  • New Common Head: Scalefiend's Hatred Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Economy Item: TI9 Cache Gyro Airborne Machete LS
  • New Common Back: TI9 Cache Gyro Airborne Machete Back
  • New Common Head: TI9 Cache Gyro Airborne Machete Head
  • New Common Misc: TI9 Cache Gyro Airborne Machete Misc
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: TI9 Cache Gyro Airborne Machete Off-Hand
    • Contains a custom model for Homing Missile
  • New Common Weapon: TI9 Cache Gyro Airborne Machete Weapon
  • New Common Weapon: TI9 Cache Meepo Jungle babysitter Weapon
  • New Common Back: TI9 Cache Meepo Jungle babysitter Back
  • New Common Tail: TI9 Cache Meepo Jungle babysitter Tail
  • New Common Head: TI9 Cache Meepo Jungle babysitter Head
  • New Common Arms: TI9 Cache Meepo Jungle babysitter Arms
  • New Common Shoulder: TI9 Cache Meepo Jungle babysitter Shoulder
  • New Common Belt: Scalefiend's Hatred Belt
  • New Common Ability Ultimate: TI9 Cache DP Voodoo Priestess Ghosts
    • Contains a custom model for dota_death_prophet_exorcism_spirit
  • New Common Misc: TI9 Cache DP Voodoo Priestess Misc
  • New Common Legs: TI9 Cache DP Voodoo Priestess Legs
    • Contains an extra cosmetic
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Belt: TI9 Cache DP Voodoo Priestess Belt
  • New Common Armor: TI9 Cache DP Voodoo Priestess Armor
  • New Common Head: TI9 Cache DP Voodoo Priestess Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Armor: Scalefiend's Hatred Armor
  • New Common Shoulder: TI9 Cache Clinkz Restless Shikaree Shoulder
  • New Common Head: TI9 Cache Clinkz Restless Shikaree Head
  • New Common Back: TI9 Cache Clinkz Restless Shikaree Back
  • New Common Gloves: TI9 Cache Clinkz Restless Shikaree Gloves
  • New Common Weapon: TI9 Cache Clinkz Restless Shikaree Weapon
  • New Common Weapon: [TI9 Cache] Alchemist New Chieftain Weapon
  • New Common Shoulder: [TI9 Cache] Alchemist New Chieftain Shoulder
  • New Common Armor: [TI9 Cache] Alchemist New Chieftain Armor
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: [TI9 Cache] Alchemist New Chieftain Off-Hand
  • New Common Neck: [TI9 Cache] Alchemist New Chieftain Neck
  • New Common Arms: [TI9 Cache] Alchemist New Chieftain Arms
  • New Common Neck: [TI9 Cache] Alchemist New Chieftain Neck 2
  • New Common Back: [TI9 Cache] Alchemist New Chieftain Back 2
  • New Common Weapon: TI9 Cache Huskar Darkclaw Berserker Weapon
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: TI9 Cache Huskar Darkclaw Berserker Off-Hand
  • New Common Arms: TI9 Cache Huskar Darkclaw Berserker Arms
  • New Common Head: TI9 Cache Huskar Darkclaw Berserker Head
  • New Common Shoulder: TI9 Cache Huskar Darkclaw Berserker Shoulder
  • New Common Legs: Scalefiend's Hatred Flight
    • Contains an extra cosmetic
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Misc: Scalefiend's Hatred Misc
  • New Common Ability Ultimate: Scalefiend's Hatred Familiars
    • Contains a custom model for dota_death_prophet_exorcism_spirit
  • New Common Arms: Hyakki no shou Arms
  • New Common Belt: Hyakki no shou Belt
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Head: Hyakki no shou Head
    • Contains 2 ambient particle effects
  • New Common Weapon: Hyakki no shou Offhand
    • Contains 2 ambient particle effects
  • New Common Arms: Valkyrie of the Remains Arms
  • New Common Back: Valkyrie of the Remains Back
  • New Common Legs: Valkyrie of the Remains Legs
  • New Common Head: Valkyrie of the Remains Head
  • New Common Shoulder: Valkyrie of the Remains Shoulder
  • New Common Weapon: Valkyrie of the Remains Weapon
  • New Economy Item: Valkyrie of the Remains LS
  • New Common Shoulder: Hyakki no shou Shoulder
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Weapon: Hyakki no shou Weapon
    • Contains 2 ambient particle effects
  • New Common Head: TI9 Cache Bane Endless Nightmare Head
  • New Common Shoulder: TI9 Cache Bane Endless Nightmare Shoulder
  • New Common Back: TI9 Cache Bane Endless Nightmare Back
  • New Common Arms: TI9 Cache Bane Endless Nightmare Arms
  • New Economy Item: TI9 Cache Bane Endless Nightmare LS
  • New Common Shoulder: TI 9 Cache Timber Renewal of Spring Shoulder
  • New Common Back: TI 9 Cache Timber Renewal of Spring Back
  • New Common Weapon: TI 9 Cache Timber Renewal of Spring Weapon
  • New Common Head: TI 9 Cache Timber Renewal of Spring Head
  • New Common Armor: TI 9 Cache Timber Renewal of Spring Armor
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: TI 9 Cache Timber Renewal of Spring Off-Hand
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Economy Item: TI 9 Cache Timber Renewal of Spring LS
  • New Common Back: TI9 Cache Brood Venomous Caressin Back
  • New Common Ability1: TI9 Cache Brood Venomous Caressin Spiderling
    • Contains a custom model for Spiderling
    • Contains a custom model for Spiderite
  • New Common Head: TI9 Cache Brood Venomous Caressin Head
  • New Common Legs: TI9 Cache Brood Venomous Caressin Legs
  • New Common Misc: TI9 Cache Brood Venomous Caressin Misc
  • New Common Weapon: TI9 Cache Nyx Moonlight Hunter Weapon
  • New Common Misc: TI9 Cache Nyx Moonlight Hunter Misc
  • New Common Back: TI9 Cache Nyx Moonlight Hunter Back
  • New Common Head: TI9 Cache Nyx Moonlight Hunter Head
  • New Common Head: Scourge of the sacred grove Head
  • New Common Shoulder: Scourge of the sacred grove Shoulder
  • New Common Mount: Scourge of the sacred grove Mount
  • New Common Gloves: Leader of the Molten army - Clinkz Gloves
  • New Common Back: Leader of the Molten army - Clinkz Back
  • New Common Head: Leader of the Molten army - Clinkz Head
  • New Common Shoulder: Leader of the Molten army - Clinkz Shoulder
  • New Common Weapon: Leader of the Molten army - Clinkz Weapon
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Scourge of the sacred grove Off-Hand
  • New Common Weapon: Scourge of the sacred grove Weapon
  • New Common Weapon: Shooting Stars Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Shoulder: Shooting Stars Shoulder
  • New Common Misc: Shooting Stars Misc
  • New Common Legs: Shooting Stars Legs
  • New Common Head: Shooting Stars Head
  • New Common Back: Shooting Stars Back
  • New Common Arms: Shooting Stars Arms
  • New Common Head: Time wanderer Arcwarden Head
  • New Common Shoulder: Time wanderer Arcwarden Shoulder
  • New Economy Item: Time wanderer Arcwarden LS
  • New Common Back: Time wanderer Arcwarden Back
  • New Common Arms: Time wanderer Arcwarden Arms
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Belt: The Smoldering Tyrant Belt
  • New Common Tail: The Smoldering Tyrant Tail
  • New Common Arms: The Smoldering Tyrant Arms
  • New Common Head: The Smoldering Tyrant Head
  • New Common Back: The Smoldering Tyrant Back
  • New Common Weapon: The Smoldering Tyrant Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Shoulder: The Smoldering Tyrant Shoulder
  • New Common Head: Dark Spirit Head
  • New Common Shoulder: Dark Spirit Shoulder
  • New Common Legs: Dark Spirit Legs
  • New Common Weapon: Dark Spirit Weapon
  • New Common Misc: Oni of the Red Mist Misc
  • New Common Head: The Chained Scribe Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Armor: The Chained Scribe Armor
  • New Common Belt: The Chained Scribe Belt
  • New Common Weapon: The Chained Scribe Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Weapon: Tengu Guardian Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Head: Tengu Guardian Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Belt: Tengu Guardian Belt
  • New Common Armor: Tengu Guardian Armor
  • New Economy Item: Tengu Guardian LS
  • New Common Weapon: Oni of the Red Mist Weapon
  • New Common Armor: Oni of the Red Mist Armor
  • New Common Belt: Oni of the Red Mist Belt
    • Contains an extra cosmetic
  • New Common Head: Oni of the Red Mist Head
  • New Common Weapon: Rose and the Beast Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Shoulder: Rose and the Beast Shoulder
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Rose and the Beast Off-Hand
  • New Common Mount: Rose and the Beast Mount
    • Contains 3 ambient particle effects
  • New Economy Item: Rose and the Beast LS
  • New Common Head: Rose and the Beast Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Economy Item: Heart of Fire LS
  • New Common Head: Heart of Fire Head
  • New Common Neck: Heart of Fire Neck
  • New Common Belt: Heart of Fire Belt
  • New Common Head: Queen of Crimson Thorns Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Legs: Queen of Crimson Thorns Legs
    • Contains 2 extra cosmetic
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Misc: Queen of Crimson Thorns Misc
  • New Common Ability Ultimate: Queen of Crimson Thorns Ghost
    • Contains a custom model for dota_death_prophet_exorcism_spirit
  • New Economy Item: Queen of Crimson Thorns LS
  • New Common Armor: Queen of Crimson Thorns Armor
  • New Common Belt: Queen of Crimson Thorns Belt
  • New Common Arms: Heart of Fire Arms
  • New Common Weapon: Maze roar Weapon
  • New Common Tail: Maze roar Tail
  • New Common Head: Maze roar Head
  • New Common Belt: Maze roar Belt
  • New Common Back: Maze roar Back
  • New Common Arms: Maze roar Arms
  • New Common Shoulder: Maze roar Shoulder
  • New Common Arms: Supreme Gardener Arms
  • New Common Weapon: Maelrawn's abyssal Guard Weapon
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Maelrawn's abyssal Guard Off-Hand
  • New Economy Item: Maelrawn's abyssal Guard LS
  • New Common Head: Maelrawn's abyssal Guard Head
  • New Common Belt: Maelrawn's abyssal Guard Belt
  • New Common Back: Maelrawn's abyssal Guard Back
  • New Common Arms: Maelrawn's abyssal Guard Arms
  • New Common Weapon: Lightning Harbinger Weapon
  • New Common Shoulder: Lightning Harbinger Shoulder
  • New Common Legs: Lightning Harbinger Legs
  • New Economy Item: Lightning Harbinger LS
  • New Common Head: Lightning Harbinger Head
  • New Common Back: Lightning Harbinger Back
  • New Common Arms: Lightning Harbinger Arms
  • New Common Head: Supreme Gardener Head
  • New Common Shoulder: Supreme Gardener Shoulder
  • New Common Ability3: Supreme Gardener Treants
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • Contains a custom model for Treant
  • New Common Weapon: Supreme Gardener Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Neck: Supreme Gardener Neck
  • New Common Neck: Icebound King Set Neck
  • New Economy Item: Icebound King Set LS
  • New Common Head: Icebound King Set Head
  • New Common Belt: Icebound King Set Belt
  • New Common Back: Icebound King Set Back
  • New Common Arms: Icebound King Set Arms
  • New Common Weapon: Humble Knight Weapon
  • New Common Mount: Humble Knight Mount
  • New Common Head: Humble Knight Head
  • New Common Arms: Humble Knight Arms
  • New Common Shoulder: Humble Knight Shoulder
  • New Common Back: Supreme Gardener Back
  • New Economy Item: Queen of Misrule LS
  • New Common Head: Queen of Misrule Head
  • New Common Belt: Queen of Misrule Belt
  • New Common Arms: Queen of Misrule Arms
  • New Common Neck: Queen of Misrule Neck
  • New Common Armor: SpaceFrog Hunter Armor
  • New Common Arms: SpaceFrog Hunter Arms
  • New Common Back: SpaceFrog Hunter Back
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: SpaceFrog Hunter Off-Hand
  • New Common Weapon: Efrit Sultan Weapon
    • Contains 2 ambient particle effects
  • New Common Shoulder: Efrit Sultan Shoulder
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Efrit Sultan Off-Hand
    • Contains 2 ambient particle effects
  • New Common Head: Efrit Sultan Head
    • Contains 2 ambient particle effects
  • New Common Belt: Efrit Sultan Belt
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Arms: Efrit Sultan Arms
  • New Common Neck: SpaceFrog Hunter Neck
  • New Common Shoulder: SpaceFrog Hunter Shoulder
  • New Common Weapon: SpaceFrog Hunter Weapon
  • New Common Weapon: Deep sea overlord Weapon
  • New Common Shoulder: Deep sea overlord Shoulder
  • New Economy Item: Deep sea overlord LS
  • New Common Head: Deep sea overlord Head
  • New Common Back: Deep sea overlord Back
  • New Common Arms: Deep sea overlord Arms
  • New Common Head: Dark Forest Punisher Head
  • New Common Weapon: Dark Forest Punisher Weapon
  • New Common Tail: Dark Forest Punisher Tail
  • New Common Misc: Dark Forest Punisher Misc
  • New Common Back: Dark Forest Punisher Back
  • New Economy Item: Burglar of Wasp LS
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Burglar of Wasp Off-Hand
  • New Common Belt: Burglar of Wasp Belt
  • New Common Back: Burglar of Wasp Back
  • New Common Armor: Burglar of Wasp Armor
  • New Common Head: Burglar of Wasp Head
  • New Common Back: Vicious Gyrosphere Back
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Vicious Gyrosphere Off-Hand
  • New Common Head: Vicious Gyrosphere Head
  • New Common Misc: Vicious Gyrosphere Misc
  • New Common Weapon: Vicious Gyrosphere Weapon
  • New Common Arms: The Curse of Black Pool Arms
  • New Common Back: The Curse of Black Pool Back
  • New Common Belt: The Curse of Black Pool Belt
  • New Common Head: The Curse of Black Pool Head
  • New Common Neck: The Curse of Black Pool Neck
  • New Economy Item: The Curse of Black Pool LS
  • New Common Head: Fury of Boundless Darkness Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Mount: Fury of Boundless Darkness Mount
    • Contains 3 ambient particle effects
  • New Common Weapon: Pugna Researcher of Oblivion Magic Weapon
  • New Common Ability3: Pugna Researcher of Oblivion Magic Ward
    • Contains a custom model for Nether Ward
  • New Common Shoulder: Pugna Researcher of Oblivion Magic Shoulder
  • New Common Head: Pugna Researcher of Oblivion Magic Head
  • New Common Belt: Pugna Researcher of Oblivion Magic Belt
  • New Common Back: Pugna Researcher of Oblivion Magic Back
  • New Common Arms: Pugna Researcher of Oblivion Magic Arms
  • New Common Ability3: NP Cute cactus treant
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • Contains a custom model for Treant
  • New Common Weapon: NP Cute cactus Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Shoulder: NP Cute cactus Shoulder
  • New Common Neck: NP Cute cactus Neck
  • New Economy Item: NP Cute cactus LS
  • New Common Head: NP Cute cactus Head
  • New Common Back: NP Cute cactus Back
  • New Common Arms: NP Cute cactus Arms
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Fury of Boundless Darkness Off-Hand
  • New Common Shoulder: Fury of Boundless Darkness Shoulder
  • New Common Weapon: Fury of Boundless Darkness Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Economy Item: Fury of Boundless Darkness LS
  • New Common Head: Nutcracker Head
  • New Common Tail: Leshrac Thunder Griffin Tail
  • New Common Misc: Leshrac Thunder Griffin Misc
  • New Common Head: Leshrac Thunder Griffin Head
  • New Common Back: Leshrac Thunder Griffin Back
  • New Common Shoulder: Nutcracker Shoulder
  • New Common Back: Nutcracker Back
  • New Common Weapon: Nutcracker Weapon
  • New Common Shoulder: DarkSeer Astrologer Shoulder
  • New Common Head: DarkSeer Astrologer Head
  • New Common Belt: DarkSeer Astrologer Belt
  • New Common Back: DarkSeer Astrologer Back
  • New Common Arms: DarkSeer Astrologer Arms
  • New Common Arms: Cent War_breakers Arms
  • New Common Back: Cent War_breakers Back
  • New Common Belt: Cent War_breakers Belt
  • New Common Head: Cent War_breakers Head
  • New Economy Item: Cent War_breakers LS
  • New Common Shoulder: Cent War_breakers Shoulder
  • New Common Tail: Cent War_breakers Tail
  • New Common Weapon: Cent War_breakers Weapon
  • New Common Weapon: Lion Greedy King Weapon
  • New Common Shoulder: Lion Greedy King Shoulder
  • New Common Head: Lion Greedy King Head
  • New Common Back: Lion Greedy King Back
  • New Common Arms: Lion Greedy King Arms
  • New Common Back: Zeus Emperor of the Clergy Back
  • New Common Belt: Zeus Emperor of the Clergy Belt
  • New Common Arms: Zeus Emperor of the Clergy Arms
  • New Common Head: Zeus Emperor of the Clergy Head
  • New Economy Item: Lich Lord of Permafrost lord_of_permafrost
  • New Common Neck: Lich Lord of Permafrost Neck
  • New Common Arms: Lich Lord of Permafrost Arms
  • New Common Belt: Lich Lord of Permafrost Belt
  • New Common Back: Lich Lord of Permafrost Back
  • New Common Head: Lich Lord of Permafrost Head
  • New Common Head: Moonlight Fairy Head
  • New Common Weapon: Brew Jousting Panda and Donkey Kong Weapon
  • New Common Shoulder: Brew Jousting Panda and Donkey Kong Shoulder
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Brew Jousting Panda and Donkey Kong Off-Hand
  • New Common Head: Brew Jousting Panda and Donkey Kong Head
  • New Common Back: Brew Jousting Panda and Donkey Kong Back
  • New Common Arms: Brew Jousting Panda and Donkey Kong Arms
  • New Common Head: NS Twilight manticore Head
  • New Common Arms: NS Twilight manticore Arms
  • New Common Legs: NS Twilight manticore Legs
  • New Common Back: NS Twilight manticore Back
  • New Common Tail: NS Twilight manticore Tail
  • New Common Armor: Clockwerk Furnator Armor
  • New Common Weapon: Clockwerk Furnator Weapon
  • New Common Misc: Clockwerk Furnator Misc
  • New Common Head: Clockwerk Furnator Head
  • New Common Ability2: Clockwerk Furnator Furnator's furnace
    • Contains a custom model for Power Cog
  • New Common Armor: Moonlight Fairy Armor
  • New Common Belt: Moonlight Fairy Belt
  • New Common Back: Moonlight Fairy Back
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Moonlight Fairy Off-Hand
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Arms: Eight-headed Basilisk Arms
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Mars Fury of War God Off-Hand
  • New Common Legs: Mars Fury of War God Legs
  • New Common Weapon: Mars Fury of War God Weapon
  • New Common Armor: Mars Fury of War God Armor
  • New Economy Item: Clinkz The Faith of Avengers LS
  • New Common Shoulder: Clinkz The Faith of Avengers Shoulder
  • New Common Back: Clinkz The Faith of Avengers Back
  • New Common Gloves: Clinkz The Faith of Avengers Gloves
  • New Common Head: Clinkz The Faith of Avengers Head
  • New Common Weapon: Clinkz The Faith of Avengers Weapon
  • New Common Back: WW Polar Night Back
  • New Common Head: WW Polar Night Head
  • New Economy Item: Axe Blackthorn Loadingscreen
  • New Common Belt: Axe Blackthorn Belt
    • Contains an extra cosmetic
  • New Common Misc: Axe Blackthorn Misc
  • New Common Weapon: Axe Blackthorn Weapon
  • New Common Armor: Axe Blackthorn Armor
  • New Common Head: Axe Blackthorn Head
  • New Common Armor: Eight-headed Basilisk Armor
  • New Common Belt: Eight-headed Basilisk Belt
  • New Common Head: Eight-headed Basilisk Head
  • New Common Weapon: Eight-headed Basilisk Weapon
  • New Economy Item: Eight-headed Basilisk LS
  • New Economy Item: DP bloody bride LS
  • New Common Ability Ultimate: DP bloody bride Ghosts
    • Contains a custom model for dota_death_prophet_exorcism_spirit
  • New Common Legs: DP bloody bride Legs
    • Contains 2 extra cosmetic
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Misc: DP bloody bride Misc
  • New Common Belt: DP bloody bride Belt
  • New Common Armor: DP bloody bride Armor
  • New Common Head: DP bloody bride Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Belt: Dark Willow Iron Thorn Belt
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Dark Willow Iron Thorn Off-Hand
  • New Common Back: Dark Willow Iron Thorn Back
  • New Common Armor: Dark Willow Iron Thorn Armor
  • New Common Head: Dark Willow Iron Thorn Head
  • New Common Weapon: Pirate of Treasure's Bight Weapon
  • New Common Mount: Pirate of Treasure's Bight Mount
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Head: Pirate of Treasure's Bight Head
  • New Common Back: Pirate of Treasure's Bight Back
  • New Common Shoulder: Pirate of Treasure's Bight Shoulder
  • New Economy Item: Dark Keeper LS
  • New Common Arms: Dark Keeper Arms
  • New Common Armor: Dark Keeper Armor
  • New Common Head: Dark Keeper Head
  • New Common Weapon: The Vindictive Demonslayer Weapon
  • New Common Shoulder: The Vindictive Demonslayer Shoulder
  • New Common Legs: The Vindictive Demonslayer Legs
  • New Common Back: The Vindictive Demonslayer Back
  • New Common Arms: The Vindictive Demonslayer Arms
  • New Common Head: The Vindictive Demonslayer Head
  • New Common Arms: Bowling Champion Arms
  • New Common Belt: Bowling Champion Belt
  • New Common Head: Bowling Champion Head
  • New Common Neck: Bowling Champion Neck
  • New Common Ability4: Bowling Champion Ability
    • Contains a particle effect
  • New Common Weapon: Bowling Champion Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Legs: Wandering Ranger Legs
  • New Common Back: Wandering Ranger Back
  • New Common Arms: Wandering Ranger Arms
  • New Common Misc: Vespoid Stalker Misc
  • New Common Legs: Vespoid Stalker Legs
  • New Common Head: Vespoid Stalker Head
  • New Common Back: Vespoid Stalker Back
  • New Common Arms: Vespoid Stalker Arms
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Crazy Experiment Off-Hand
  • New Common Back: Crazy Experiment Back
  • New Common Arms: Crazy Experiment Arms
  • New Common Shoulder: Crazy Experiment Shoulder
  • New Common Neck: Crazy Experiment Neck
  • New Common Armor: Crazy Experiment Armor
  • New Common Weapon: Crazy Experiment Weapon
  • New Common Shoulder: Assassination of Dark Feather Shoulder
  • New Common Back: Assassination of Dark Feather Back
  • New Common Weapon: Assassination of Dark Feather Weapon
    • Contains a particle effect
  • New Common Belt: Assassination of Dark Feather Belt
  • New Common Head: Assassination of Dark Feather Head
  • New Common Weapon: Silver Dragon King Weapon
  • New Common Shoulder: Silver Dragon King Shoulder
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Silver Dragon King Off-Hand
  • New Common Weapon: Clown of Toy Circus Weapon
  • New Common Head: Clown of Toy Circus Head
  • New Common Armor: Clown of Toy Circus Armor
  • New Common Misc: Clown of Toy Circus Misc
  • New Common Ability2: Clown of Toy Circus Cogs
    • Contains a custom model for Power Cog
  • New Common Back: Sailfish Commandos Back
  • New Common Head: Sailfish Commandos Head
  • New Common Misc: Sailfish Commandos Misc
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Sailfish Commandos Off-Hand
  • New Economy Item: Silver Dragon King LS
  • New Common Head: Silver Dragon King Head
  • New Common Shapeshift: Silver Dragon King Dragon
    • Contains a custom hero model
  • New Common Back: Silver Dragon King Back
  • New Common Arms: Silver Dragon King Arms
  • New Common Weapon: Sailfish Commandos Weapon
  • New Economy Item: Sailfish Commandos LS
  • New Common Arms: The Bell of Seclusion Arms
  • New Common Back: The Bell of Seclusion Back
  • New Common Head: The Bell of Seclusion Head
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: The Bell of Seclusion Off-Hand
  • New Common Shoulder: The Bell of Seclusion Shoulder
  • New Common Weapon: The Bell of Seclusion Weapon
  • New Common Arms: Arc Warden Magician Arms
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Back: Arc Warden Magician Back
  • New Common Weapon: Ogre Magi - Enter the Dragon Weapon
  • New Common Head: Ogre Magi - Enter the Dragon Head
  • New Common Belt: Ogre Magi - Enter the Dragon Belt
  • New Common Back: Ogre Magi - Enter the Dragon Back
  • New Common Arms: Ogre Magi - Enter the Dragon Arms
  • New Common Weapon: Oda Nobunaga Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Head: Arc Warden Magician Head
  • New Common Shoulder: Arc Warden Magician Shoulder
  • New Common Shoulder: Oda Nobunaga Shoulder
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Oda Nobunaga Off-Hand
  • New Common Mount: Oda Nobunaga Mount
    • Contains 3 ambient particle effects
  • New Common Head: Oda Nobunaga Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Armor: Curse of the Iron Maiden Armor
  • New Common Belt: Curse of the Iron Maiden Belt
  • New Common Head: Curse of the Iron Maiden Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Legs: Curse of the Iron Maiden Legs
    • Contains an extra cosmetic
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Misc: Curse of the Iron Maiden Misc
  • New Common Ability Ultimate: Curse of the Iron Maiden Ghosts
    • Contains a custom model for dota_death_prophet_exorcism_spirit
  • New Common Arms: Anubis Phantom Lancer Arms
  • New Common Belt: Anubis Phantom Lancer Belt
  • New Common Head: Anubis Phantom Lancer Head
  • New Common Shoulder: Anubis Phantom Lancer Shoulder
  • New Common Weapon: Anubis Phantom Lancer Weapon
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: The eagle of the desert Off-Hand
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Weapon: The eagle of the desert Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Summon: The eagle of the desert Ward
    • Contains a custom model for Serpent Ward
  • New Common Head: The eagle of the desert Head
  • New Common Belt: The eagle of the desert Belt
  • New Common Arms: The eagle of the desert Arms
  • New Common Arms: Witch Rylai Arms
  • New Common Back: Witch Rylai Back
  • New Common Head: Witch Rylai Head
  • New Common Shoulder: Witch Rylai Shoulder
  • New Common Weapon: Witch Rylai Weapon
  • New Common Weapon: Pilgrim of the Snowy Shrine Weapon
  • New Common Shoulder: Pilgrim of the Snowy Shrine Shoulder
  • New Common Head: Pilgrim of the Snowy Shrine Head
  • New Common Arms: Pilgrim of the Snowy Shrine Arms
  • New Common Mount: Pilgrim of the Snowy Shrine Mount
  • New Common Weapon: Winter Hunting Weapon
  • New Common Shoulder: Winter Hunting Shoulder
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Winter Hunting Off-Hand
  • New Economy Item: Winter Hunting LS
  • New Common Head: Winter Hunting Head
  • New Common Arms: Winter Hunting Arms
  • New Common Head: Athena PA Head
  • New Common Back: Athena PA Back
  • New Common Belt: Athena PA Belt
  • New Common Shoulder: Athena PA Shoulder
  • New Common Weapon: Athena PA Weapon
    • Contains a particle effect
  • New Common Ability2: Crockwork Cog
    • Contains a custom model for Power Cog
  • New Common Weapon: Crockwork Weapon
  • New Common Misc: Crockwork Misc
  • New Common Head: Crockwork Head
  • New Common Armor: Crockwork Armor
  • New Common Ability Ultimate: Greevil Master Greevil Golem
    • Contains a custom model for Warlock Golem
    • Contains a particle effect
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Greevil Master Off-Hand
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Weapon: Greevil Master Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Shoulder: Greevil Master Shoulder
  • New Common Weapon: Wrath of the Illustrious Sage Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Wrath of the Illustrious Sage Off-Hand
  • New Common Head: Wrath of the Illustrious Sage Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Mount: Wrath of the Illustrious Sage Mount
    • Contains 3 ambient particle effects
  • New Common Shoulder: Wrath of the Illustrious Sage Shoulder
  • New Common Weapon: Wandering Ranger Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Shoulder: Wandering Ranger Shoulder
  • New Common Misc: Wandering Ranger Misc
  • New Common Head: Greevil Master Head
  • New Common Belt: Greevil Master Belt
  • New Common Back: Greevil Master Back
  • New Common Arms: Greevil Master Arms
  • New Common Weapon: Chen Sobek Weapon
  • New Common Mount: Chen Sobek Mount
  • New Common Shoulder: Chen Sobek Shoulder
  • New Common Head: Chen Sobek Head
  • New Common Arms: Chen Sobek Arms
  • New Common Arms: Adventurers of Fortune Arms
  • New Common Back: Adventurers of Fortune Back
  • New Common Belt: Adventurers of Fortune Belt
  • New Common Head: Adventurers of Fortune Head
  • New Common Weapon: Adventurers of Fortune Weapon
  • New Common Head: Lina Amber Queen Head
  • New Common Neck: Lina Amber Queen Neck
  • New Common Belt: Lina Amber Queen Belt
  • New Common Arms: Lina Amber Queen Arms
  • New Common Armor: Boundary Marker of Death Realm Armor
  • New Common Summon: Boundary Marker of Death Realm Familiar
    • Contains a custom model for npc_dota_visage_familiar
  • New Common Head: Boundary Marker of Death Realm Head
  • New Common Back: Soul of darkness Back
  • New Common Head: Soul of darkness Head
  • New Common Mount: Soul of darkness Mount
  • New Common Shoulder: Soul of darkness Shoulder
  • New Common Weapon: Soul of darkness Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Economy Item: Soul of darkness LS
  • New Common Arms: Traveling Chef Arms
  • New Common Back: Traveling Chef Back
  • New Common Head: Traveling Chef Head
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Traveling Chef Off-Hand
  • New Common Shoulder: Traveling Chef Shoulder
  • New Common Weapon: Traveling Chef Weapon
  • New Common Tail: Symbiotic Dreadwyrm Tail
  • New Common Head: Symbiotic Dreadwyrm Head
  • New Common Back: Symbiotic Dreadwyrm Back
  • New Economy Item: Sacred fire sacred_fire_loading
  • New Common Shoulder: Sacred fire Shoulder
  • New Common Mount: Sacred fire Mount
  • New Common Head: Sacred fire Head
  • New Common Belt: Sacred fire Belt
  • New Common Back: First Movement of Magic Back
  • New Common Head: First Movement of Magic Head
  • New Economy Item: First Movement of Magic LS
  • New Common Shoulder: First Movement of Magic Shoulder
  • New Common Weapon: First Movement of Magic Weapon
  • New Common Arms: Cursed Decay Inhibitor Arms
  • New Common Back: Cursed Decay Inhibitor Back
  • New Common Belt: Cursed Decay Inhibitor Belt
  • New Common Head: Cursed Decay Inhibitor Head
  • New Common Armor: First Light Armor
  • New Common Arms: First Light Arms
  • New Common Head: First Light Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Weapon: First Light Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Arms: Headlands Huntress Arms
  • New Common Belt: Headlands Huntress Belt
  • New Common Head: Headlands Huntress Head
  • New Common Neck: Headlands Huntress Neck
  • New Common Weapon: Headlands Huntress Weapon
  • New Common Arms: Interplanar Impactor Arms
  • New Common Belt: Interplanar Impactor Belt
  • New Common Head: Interplanar Impactor Head
  • New Common Shoulder: Interplanar Impactor Shoulder
  • New Common Tail: Interplanar Impactor Tail
  • New Common Weapon: Interplanar Impactor Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Armor: Lord Fox Armor
  • New Common Head: Lord Fox Head
  • New Economy Item: Lord Fox Lord Fox_loading
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Lord Fox Off-Hand
  • New Common Weapon: Lord Fox Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Back: Monke Back
  • New Common Belt: Monke Belt
  • New Common Head: Monke Head
  • New Common Summon: Monke Monke's puppet
    • Contains a custom model for Death Ward
  • New Common Shoulder: Monke Shoulder
  • New Common Weapon: Monke Weapon
  • New Common Armor: Princess of the Coral Sea Armor
  • New Common Head: Princess of the Coral Sea Head
  • New Common Legs: Princess of the Coral Sea Legs
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Princess of the Coral Sea Off-Hand
  • New Common Weapon: Princess of the Coral Sea Weapon
  • New Common Armor: Train Armor Armor
  • New Common Back: Train Armor Back
  • New Common Weapon: Watchdog Lycan Weapon
  • New Common Ability4: Watchdog Lycan True Form
    • Contains a custom hero model
  • New Common Summon: Watchdog Lycan Summons
    • Contains a custom model for npc_dota_lycan_wolf
  • New Common Shoulder: Watchdog Lycan Shoulder
  • New Common Head: Watchdog Lycan Head
  • New Common Belt: Watchdog Lycan Belt
  • New Common Armor: Watchdog Lycan Armor
  • New Common Ability3: Venomancer Slime Ward
    • Contains a custom model for Plague Ward
  • New Common Tail: Venomancer Slime Tail
  • New Common Shoulder: Venomancer Slime Shoulder
  • New Common Head: Venomancer Slime Head
  • New Common Arms: Venomancer Slime Arms
  • New Common Weapon: The Khek-Tai Marauder Weapon
  • New Common Neck: The Khek-Tai Marauder Neck
  • New Common Head: The Khek-Tai Marauder Head
  • New Common Back: The Khek-Tai Marauder Back
  • New Common Arms: The Khek-Tai Marauder Arms
  • New Common Ability1: Strangling Gloom Spiderling
    • Contains a custom model for Spiderling
    • Contains a custom model for Spiderite
  • New Common Misc: Strangling Gloom Misc
  • New Common Legs: Strangling Gloom Legs
  • New Economy Item: Strangling Gloom LS
  • New Common Head: Strangling Gloom Head
  • New Common Back: Strangling Gloom Back
  • New Common Weapon: Moulin Rogue Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Moulin Rogue Off-Hand
  • New Common Head: Moulin Rogue Head
  • New Common Armor: Moulin Rogue Armor
  • New Common Head: Train Armor Head
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Train Armor Off-Hand
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Shoulder: Train Armor Shoulder
  • New Common Weapon: Lobodon Tusk Weapon
  • New Common Ability3: Lobodon Tusk Sigil
    • Contains a custom model for npc_dota_tusk_frozen_sigil
  • New Common Shoulder: Lobodon Tusk Shoulder
  • New Common Neck: Lobodon Tusk Neck
  • New Common Head: Lobodon Tusk Head
  • New Common Back: Lobodon Tusk Back
  • New Common Arms: Lobodon Tusk Arms
  • New Common Shoulder: King of Vipers Shoulder
  • New Economy Item: King of Vipers LS
  • New Common Head: King of Vipers Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Arms: King of Vipers Arms
  • New Common Weapon: DragonTooth Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: DragonTooth Off-Hand
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Head: DragonTooth Head
  • New Common Belt: DragonTooth Belt
  • New Common Arms: DragonTooth Arms
  • New Common Weapon: Death Bearing Wings Weapon
  • New Common Shoulder: Death Bearing Wings Shoulder
  • New Economy Item: Death Bearing Wings LS
  • New Common Head: Death Bearing Wings Head
  • New Common Armor: Death Bearing Wings Armor
  • New Common Weapon: Anger Divinity Weapon
  • New Economy Item: Anger Divinity LS
  • New Common Head: Anger Divinity Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Armor: Anger Divinity Armor
  • New Common Weapon: Train Armor Weapon
  • New Economy Item: Steampowered Magic
  • New Economy Item: Viking Sailor
  • New Economy Item: Frost Djin
  • New Economy Item: Dark Spirit
  • New Economy Item: TI9 Cache Gyro Airborne Machete
  • New Economy Item: TI9 Cache Meepo Jungle babysitter
  • New Economy Item: TI9 Cache DP Voodoo Priestess
  • New Economy Item: TI9 Cache Clinkz Restless Shikaree
  • New Economy Item: TI9 Cache Alchemist New Chieftain
  • New Economy Item: TI9 Cache Huskar Darkclaw Berserker
  • New Economy Item: Scalefiend's Hatred
  • New Economy Item: TI9 Cache Bane Endless Nightmare
  • New Economy Item: TI9 Cache Timber Renewal of Spring
  • New Economy Item: TI9 Cache Brood Venomous Caressin
  • New Economy Item: Valkyrie of the Remains
  • New Economy Item: TI9 Cache Nyx Moonlight Hunter
  • New Economy Item: Leader of the Molten army
  • New Economy Item: Hyakki no shou
  • New Economy Item: Time wanderer
  • New Economy Item: The Smoldering Tyrant
  • New Economy Item: Scourge of the sacred grove
  • New Economy Item: The Chained Scribe
  • New Economy Item: Shooting Stars
  • New Economy Item: Oni of the Red Mist
  • New Economy Item: Queen of Crimson Thorns
  • New Economy Item: Heart of Fire
  • New Economy Item: Maze roar
  • New Economy Item: Maelrawn's abyssal Guard
  • New Economy Item: Lightning Harbinger
  • New Economy Item: Supreme Gardener
  • New Economy Item: Icebound King Set
  • New Economy Item: Humble Knight
  • New Economy Item: Queen of Misrule
  • New Economy Item: SpaceFrog Hunter
  • New Economy Item: Efrit Sultan
  • New Economy Item: Deep sea overlord
  • New Economy Item: Dark Forest Punisher
  • New Economy Item: Burglar of Wasp
  • New Economy Item: Vicious Gyrosphere
  • New Economy Item: Rose and the Beast
  • New Economy Item: Tengu Guardian
  • New Economy Item: The Curse of Black Pool
  • New Economy Item: Fury of Boundless Darkness
  • New Economy Item: Pugna Researcher of Oblivion Magic
  • New Economy Item: NP Cute cactus
  • New Economy Item: Leshrac Thunder Griffin
  • New Economy Item: Nutcracker
  • New Economy Item: DarkSeer Astrologer
  • New Economy Item: Cent War_breakers
  • New Economy Item: NS Twilight Manticore
  • New Economy Item: Clockwerk Furnator
  • New Economy Item: Mars Fury of War God
  • New Economy Item: Clinkz The Faith of Avengers
  • New Economy Item: WW Polar Night
  • New Economy Item: Axe Blackthorn
  • New Economy Item: DP bloody bride
  • New Economy Item: Dark Willow Iron Thorn
  • New Economy Item: Pirate of Treasure's Bight
  • New Economy Item: Bowling Champion
  • New Economy Item: Brewmaster Jousting Panda and Donkey Kong
  • New Economy Item: Lich Lord of Permafrost
  • New Economy Item: Clown of Toy Circus
  • New Economy Item: Sailfish Commandos
  • New Economy Item: Zeus Emperor of the Clergy
  • New Economy Item: Lion Greedy King
  • New Economy Item: The Bell of Seclusion
  • New Economy Item: The Vindictive Demonslayer
  • New Economy Item: Arc Warden Magician
  • New Economy Item: Dark Keeper
  • New Economy Item: Anubis Phantom Lancer
  • New Economy Item: Wandering Ranger
  • New Economy Item: Vespoid Stalker
  • New Economy Item: Silver Dragon King
  • New Economy Item: Crazy Experiment
  • New Economy Item: Assassination of Dark Feather
  • New Economy Item: Curse of the Iron Maiden
  • New Economy Item: Ogre Magi - Enter the Dragon
  • New Economy Item: Oda Nobunaga
  • New Economy Item: Pilgrim of the Snowy Shrine
  • New Economy Item: Greevil Master
  • New Economy Item: The eagle of the desert
  • New Economy Item: Witch Rylai
  • New Economy Item: Winter Hunting
  • New Economy Item: Athena PA
  • New Economy Item: Crockwork
  • New Economy Item: Wrath of the Illustrious Sage
  • New Economy Item: Adventurers of Fortune
  • New Economy Item: Chen Sobek
  • New Economy Item: Lina Amber Queen
  • New Economy Item: Boundary Marker of Death Realm
  • New Economy Item: Soul of darkness
  • New Economy Item: Traveling Chef
  • New Economy Item: Symbiotic Dreadwyrm
  • New Economy Item: Sacred fire
  • New Economy Item: First Movement of Magic
  • New Economy Item: Cursed Decay Inhibitor
  • New Economy Item: First Light
  • New Economy Item: Headlands Huntress
  • New Economy Item: Interplanar Impactor
  • New Economy Item: Lord Fox
  • New Economy Item: WD Monke
  • New Economy Item: Princess of the Coral Sea
  • New Common Belt: Kunkka Undead Belt
  • New Economy Item: Watchdog Lycan
  • New Economy Item: Venomancer Slime
  • New Economy Item: The Khek-Tai Marauder
  • New Economy Item: Strangling Gloom
  • New Economy Item: Moulin Rogue
  • New Common Neck: Kunkka Undead Neck
  • New Economy Item: Lobodon Tusk
  • New Economy Item: King of Vipers
  • New Economy Item: DragonTooth
  • New Economy Item: Death Bearing Wings
  • New Economy Item: Anger Divinity
  • New Common Shoulder: Kunkka Undead Shoulder
  • New Common Back: Kunkka Undead Back
  • New Common Gloves: Kunkka Undead Gloves
  • New Common Legs: Kunkka Undead Legs
  • New Common Head: Kunkka Undead Head
  • New Common Weapon: Kunkka Undead Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Economy Item: Moonlight Fairy
  • New Economy Item: Eight-headed Basilisk
  • New Economy Item: Train Armor
  • New Economy Item: Kunkka Undead

English Localization

  • DOTA_Collectors_Cache_Vote_PageTitle: 2020 Collector's CacheAghanim's 2021 Collector's Cache
  • DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_lich_frost_nova_execute_refund_Description: If Frost Nova kills its primary target, %mana_cost_pct%%% of its mana cost is refunded and its cooldown is reduced by %cooldown_pct%%%.Increases primary and area damage dealt to the primary target by %primary_target_damage_pct%%%. If Frost Nova kills its primary target, %mana_cost_pct%%% of its mana cost is refunded and its cooldown is reduced by %cooldown_pct%%%.
  • DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_lich_sinister_gaze_raises_skeletons_Description: Lich summons a skeletal warrior next to each enemy effected by Sinister Gaze. The base attack of the skeletons is increased by the same percentage as Sinister Gaze's mana restoration percentage.Lich summons a skeletal warrior next to each enemy effected by Sinister Gaze. The base attack of the skeletons is increased by the same percentage as Sinister Gaze's mana restoration percentage. Skeletons last %skeleton_duration% seconds.
  • DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_void_spirit_aether_remnant_bowling_Description: At the end of Aether Remnant's pull, it pushes affected enemies %push_distance% units away. Other enemies the pushed unit collides with receive %remnant_damage_pct%%% of Aether Remnant's damage and have %move_slow_pct%%% movement slow for %move_slow_duration%s.At the end of Aether Remnant's pull, it pushes affected enemies %push_distance% units away. Other enemies the pushed unit collides with receive %remnant_damage_pct%%% of Aether Remnant's damage, have %move_slow_pct%%% movement slow for %move_slow_duration%s, and are knocked back.
  • DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_void_spirit_dissimilate_expanse_Description: Adds a partial outer ring to Dissimilate. Upon exiting a portal, Void Spirit applies Astral Step's void mark to all enemies in the portal's radius.Adds a partial outer ring to Dissimilate. Upon exiting a portal, Void Spirit applies Astral Step's void mark to all enemies in the portal's radius. Reduces Dissimilate's cooldown by %value%s.
  • DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_void_spirit_dissimilate_remnants_Description: Dissimilate generates %value% remnants at the exit portal.Dissimilate generates %remnant_count% remnants at the exit portal. Increases Aether Remnant pull duration by %value%s.
  • DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_dawnbreaker_celestial_hammer_hammer_time_Description: Celestial Hammer gains 2 charges. Your Starbreaker smash is triggered when the Hammer lands, and Converge becomes point targeted, allowing you to choose which hammer to converge to.Celestial Hammer gains %value% charges. Your Starbreaker smash is triggered when the Hammer lands, and Converge becomes point targeted, allowing you to choose which hammer to converge to.
  • DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_dawnbreaker_celestial_hammer_sunforge_Description: Celestial Hammer now creates a moving trail of fire between it and Dawnbreaker until recalled, and lasts %value%x as long in the world before automatically returning.Celestial Hammer now creates a moving trail of fire between it and Dawnbreaker until recalled, and lasts an additional %bonus_time% seconds in the world before automatically returning.
  • aghsfort_dawnbreaker_celestial_hammer_hammer_damage: +{s:value} {s:ability_name} Hammer Damage+{s:value1} / {s:value2} {s:ability_name} Hammer Damage / Burn Damage
  • DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_bane_enfeeble_allies_Description: Enfeeble may be cast on allies, granting them bonuses instead of debuffs.Enfeeble may be cast on allies, lasting %bonus_duration_mult%x the duration and granting them bonuses instead of debuffs.
  • DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_bane_fiends_grip_spread_Description: Every second, an additional target within %fiend_grip_spread_radius% range of Bane or a currently affected target becomes Fiend's Gripped for the remaining time of the original debuff.Every second while Fiend's Grip is channelled, an additional target within %fiend_grip_spread_radius% range of Bane or a currently affected target becomes Fiend's Gripped for the remaining time of the original debuff.
  • DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_bane_fiends_grip_boost_ally_Description: Fiend's Grip can be cast on allies, granting them bonus attack and movement speed equal to Fiend's Grip's damage per second. Their attacks steal %fiend_grip_boost_lifesteal_multiplier%%% of the mana drain values as health for themselves and Bane.Fiend's Grip can be cast on allies, granting them bonus attack and movement speed equal to Fiend's Grip's damage per second. Their attacks steal %fiend_grip_boost_lifesteal_multiplier%%% of the mana drain values as health for themselves and Bane. Increases Fiend's Grip cast range by %bonus_cast_range%.
  • DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_bane_brain_sap_nightmare_mirror_Description: If an enemy with Brain Sap dies within %mirror_duration% seconds of being Brain Sapped, any of their debuffs applied by Bane are spread to targets in a %radius% around the dying unit.Grants %charges% charges of Brain Sap. If an enemy with Brain Sap dies within %mirror_duration% seconds of being Brain Sapped, any of their debuffs applied by Bane are spread to targets in a %radius% around the dying unit.
  • DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_phoenix_fire_spirits_vitality_Description: Fire Spirits affect allies in their impact radius, healing them over time. The heal amount is %pct_of_dps_as_heal%%% of Fire Spirits' damage per second.Fire Spirits affect allies in their impact radius, healing them over time. The heal amount is %pct_of_dps_as_heal%%% of Fire Spirits' damage per second. Additionally increases Fire Spirits' travel speed by %bonus_travel_speed%.
  • DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_phoenix_fire_spirits_flame_revenant_Description: Fire spirits leave a flame revenant where they land. The revenant damages units with an aoe flame attack whose dps is %flame_revenant_damage_pct%%% of Fire Spirits' dps. Applies 10% movement slow. Each flame revenant's lifetime is 2x Fire Spirits' debuff duration and its attack range is 2x Fire Spirits' radius.Fire spirits leave a flame revenant where they land. The revenant damages units with an aoe flame attack whose dps is %flame_revenant_damage_pct%%% of Fire Spirits' dps. Applies %move_slow_pct%%% movement slow. Each flame revenant's lifetime is 2x Fire Spirits' debuff duration and its attack range is 2x Fire Spirits' radius.
  • DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_phoenix_sun_ray_focus_point_Description: The tip of the Sun Ray deals %damage_pct%%% of Sun Ray's damage.The tip of the Sun Ray deals %damage_pct%%% more damage and heals %heal_pct%%% more.
  • DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_talent_phoenix_supernova_bonus_dps: +{s:bonus_dps} Supernova DPS+{s:value} Supernova DPS
  • DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_clinkz_burning_barrage_tri_split_Description: Burning Barrage arrows split off into three shots on the first enemy they hit.Burning Barrage arrows split off into three shots on the first enemy they hit. Increases Burning Barrage arrow damage by %bonus_damage_pct%%%.
  • DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_kunkka_dread_pirate_Description: X Marks the Spot fears enemies away from Kunkka for %min_duration%s plus %enemy_duration_scale_normal%%% of X-Marks duration. Captains are affected for %min_duration%s plus %enemy_duration_scale_captain%%% of X-Marks duration.When cast on an enemy, X Marks the Spot fears it away from Kunkka, triggering a Tidebringer attack on start and end of the effect. Lasts %enemy_duration_scale_captain%%% of the duration on enemy captains.
  • DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_kunkka_no_quarter_Description: Each enemy cleaved by Tidebringer grants Kunkka %movespeed_increase_per_cleaved_unit_pct%%% additional movespeed and %damage_pct_increase_per_cleave_stack%%% additional damage for %duration% seconds. Stacks up to %max_stacks% times.Tidebringer gains %value% charges. Each enemy cleaved by Tidebringer grants Kunkka %movespeed_increase_per_cleaved_unit_pct%%% additional movespeed and %damage_pct_increase_per_cleave_stack%%% additional damage for %duration% seconds. Stacks up to %max_stacks% times.
  • DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_magnataur_empower_charges_Description: Empower has %value% charges.Empower has %value% charges. Allies also receive Magnus's self damage and cleave multiplier
  • DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_disruptor_thunder_strike_on_attack_Description: Disruptor gains a %value% chance to cast a Thunder Strike on an attacked target.Disruptor gains a %strike_chance%%% chance to cast a Thunder Strike on an attacked target.
  • DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_ursa_earthshock_Description: Ursa leaps forward %hop_distance% units and slams the earth, causing a powerful shock to damage and slow all enemy units in a nearby area for %abilityduration% seconds.Ursa leaps forward %hop_distance% units and slams the earth, causing a powerful shock to damage and slow all enemy units in a nearby area.
  • DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_ursa_earthshock_overpower_stack_Description: Enemies that die under the Earthshock debuff give Ursa %value% stack(s) of Overpower.Earthshock slows for an additional %bonus_slow_duration% seconds. Enemies that die under the Earthshock debuff give Ursa %value% stack(s) of Overpower.
  • DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_slark_dark_pact_unit_target_Description: Dark Pact can target units, friendly or enemy, and purges all allies around the target.Dark Pact can target units, friendly or enemy, and purges all allies around the target. Dark pact deals %damage_pct%%% more damage
  • DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_lich_frost_nova_target_damage: TARGET DAMAGE:
  • aghsfort_lich_chain_frost_jumps_upgrade: +{s:value} {s:ability_name} Jumps
  • DOTA_Tooltip_modifier_aghsfort_bane_brain_sap_nightmare_mirror: Cloud of Frailty
  • DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_ursa_earthshock_slow_duration: SLOW DURATION:
  • DOTA_ChangeLog_Collectors_Cache_Voting_Started: Aghanim's Collector's Cache Voting Has Started!
  • DOTA_FrontPage_Fall2021_CollectorsCache_Voting_Header: Collector's Cache Voting
  • DOTA_FrontPage_Fall2021_CollectorsCache_Voting_Title: Voting Underway Now!
  • DOTA_FrontPage_Fall2021_CollectorsCache_Voting_Desc: Vote for your favorite sets for the upcoming collector's cache.

