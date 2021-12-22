Collector’s Cache Battle Pass Vote

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

DOTA_Collectors_Cache_Vote_PageTitle: 2020 Collector's Cache › Aghanim's 2021 Collector's Cache

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_lich_frost_nova_execute_refund_Description: If Frost Nova kills its primary target, %mana_cost_pct%%% of its mana cost is refunded and its cooldown is reduced by %cooldown_pct%%%. › Increases primary and area damage dealt to the primary target by %primary_target_damage_pct%%%. If Frost Nova kills its primary target, %mana_cost_pct%%% of its mana cost is refunded and its cooldown is reduced by %cooldown_pct%%%.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_lich_sinister_gaze_raises_skeletons_Description: Lich summons a skeletal warrior next to each enemy effected by Sinister Gaze. The base attack of the skeletons is increased by the same percentage as Sinister Gaze's mana restoration percentage. › Lich summons a skeletal warrior next to each enemy effected by Sinister Gaze. The base attack of the skeletons is increased by the same percentage as Sinister Gaze's mana restoration percentage. Skeletons last %skeleton_duration% seconds.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_void_spirit_aether_remnant_bowling_Description: At the end of Aether Remnant's pull, it pushes affected enemies %push_distance% units away. Other enemies the pushed unit collides with receive %remnant_damage_pct%%% of Aether Remnant's damage and have %move_slow_pct%%% movement slow for %move_slow_duration%s. › At the end of Aether Remnant's pull, it pushes affected enemies %push_distance% units away. Other enemies the pushed unit collides with receive %remnant_damage_pct%%% of Aether Remnant's damage, have %move_slow_pct%%% movement slow for %move_slow_duration%s, and are knocked back.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_void_spirit_dissimilate_expanse_Description: Adds a partial outer ring to Dissimilate. Upon exiting a portal, Void Spirit applies Astral Step's void mark to all enemies in the portal's radius. › Adds a partial outer ring to Dissimilate. Upon exiting a portal, Void Spirit applies Astral Step's void mark to all enemies in the portal's radius. Reduces Dissimilate's cooldown by %value%s.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_void_spirit_dissimilate_remnants_Description: Dissimilate generates %value% remnants at the exit portal. › Dissimilate generates %remnant_count% remnants at the exit portal. Increases Aether Remnant pull duration by %value%s.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_dawnbreaker_celestial_hammer_hammer_time_Description: Celestial Hammer gains 2 charges. Your Starbreaker smash is triggered when the Hammer lands, and Converge becomes point targeted, allowing you to choose which hammer to converge to. › Celestial Hammer gains %value% charges. Your Starbreaker smash is triggered when the Hammer lands, and Converge becomes point targeted, allowing you to choose which hammer to converge to.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_dawnbreaker_celestial_hammer_sunforge_Description: Celestial Hammer now creates a moving trail of fire between it and Dawnbreaker until recalled, and lasts %value%x as long in the world before automatically returning. › Celestial Hammer now creates a moving trail of fire between it and Dawnbreaker until recalled, and lasts an additional %bonus_time% seconds in the world before automatically returning.

aghsfort_dawnbreaker_celestial_hammer_hammer_damage: +{s:value} {s:ability_name} Hammer Damage › +{s:value1} / {s:value2} {s:ability_name} Hammer Damage / Burn Damage

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_bane_enfeeble_allies_Description: Enfeeble may be cast on allies, granting them bonuses instead of debuffs. › Enfeeble may be cast on allies, lasting %bonus_duration_mult%x the duration and granting them bonuses instead of debuffs.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_bane_fiends_grip_spread_Description: Every second, an additional target within %fiend_grip_spread_radius% range of Bane or a currently affected target becomes Fiend's Gripped for the remaining time of the original debuff. › Every second while Fiend's Grip is channelled, an additional target within %fiend_grip_spread_radius% range of Bane or a currently affected target becomes Fiend's Gripped for the remaining time of the original debuff.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_bane_fiends_grip_boost_ally_Description: Fiend's Grip can be cast on allies, granting them bonus attack and movement speed equal to Fiend's Grip's damage per second. Their attacks steal %fiend_grip_boost_lifesteal_multiplier%%% of the mana drain values as health for themselves and Bane. › Fiend's Grip can be cast on allies, granting them bonus attack and movement speed equal to Fiend's Grip's damage per second. Their attacks steal %fiend_grip_boost_lifesteal_multiplier%%% of the mana drain values as health for themselves and Bane. Increases Fiend's Grip cast range by %bonus_cast_range%.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_bane_brain_sap_nightmare_mirror_Description: If an enemy with Brain Sap dies within %mirror_duration% seconds of being Brain Sapped, any of their debuffs applied by Bane are spread to targets in a %radius% around the dying unit. › Grants %charges% charges of Brain Sap. If an enemy with Brain Sap dies within %mirror_duration% seconds of being Brain Sapped, any of their debuffs applied by Bane are spread to targets in a %radius% around the dying unit.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_phoenix_fire_spirits_vitality_Description: Fire Spirits affect allies in their impact radius, healing them over time. The heal amount is %pct_of_dps_as_heal%%% of Fire Spirits' damage per second. › Fire Spirits affect allies in their impact radius, healing them over time. The heal amount is %pct_of_dps_as_heal%%% of Fire Spirits' damage per second. Additionally increases Fire Spirits' travel speed by %bonus_travel_speed%.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_phoenix_fire_spirits_flame_revenant_Description: Fire spirits leave a flame revenant where they land. The revenant damages units with an aoe flame attack whose dps is %flame_revenant_damage_pct%%% of Fire Spirits' dps. Applies 10% movement slow. Each flame revenant's lifetime is 2x Fire Spirits' debuff duration and its attack range is 2x Fire Spirits' radius. › Fire spirits leave a flame revenant where they land. The revenant damages units with an aoe flame attack whose dps is %flame_revenant_damage_pct%%% of Fire Spirits' dps. Applies %move_slow_pct%%% movement slow. Each flame revenant's lifetime is 2x Fire Spirits' debuff duration and its attack range is 2x Fire Spirits' radius.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_phoenix_sun_ray_focus_point_Description: The tip of the Sun Ray deals %damage_pct%%% of Sun Ray's damage. › The tip of the Sun Ray deals %damage_pct%%% more damage and heals %heal_pct%%% more.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_talent_phoenix_supernova_bonus_dps: +{s:bonus_dps} Supernova DPS › +{s:value} Supernova DPS

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_clinkz_burning_barrage_tri_split_Description: Burning Barrage arrows split off into three shots on the first enemy they hit. › Burning Barrage arrows split off into three shots on the first enemy they hit. Increases Burning Barrage arrow damage by %bonus_damage_pct%%%.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_kunkka_dread_pirate_Description: X Marks the Spot fears enemies away from Kunkka for %min_duration%s plus %enemy_duration_scale_normal%%% of X-Marks duration. Captains are affected for %min_duration%s plus %enemy_duration_scale_captain%%% of X-Marks duration. › When cast on an enemy, X Marks the Spot fears it away from Kunkka, triggering a Tidebringer attack on start and end of the effect. Lasts %enemy_duration_scale_captain%%% of the duration on enemy captains.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_kunkka_no_quarter_Description: Each enemy cleaved by Tidebringer grants Kunkka %movespeed_increase_per_cleaved_unit_pct%%% additional movespeed and %damage_pct_increase_per_cleave_stack%%% additional damage for %duration% seconds. Stacks up to %max_stacks% times. › Tidebringer gains %value% charges. Each enemy cleaved by Tidebringer grants Kunkka %movespeed_increase_per_cleaved_unit_pct%%% additional movespeed and %damage_pct_increase_per_cleave_stack%%% additional damage for %duration% seconds. Stacks up to %max_stacks% times.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_magnataur_empower_charges_Description: Empower has %value% charges. › Empower has %value% charges. Allies also receive Magnus's self damage and cleave multiplier

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_disruptor_thunder_strike_on_attack_Description: Disruptor gains a %value% chance to cast a Thunder Strike on an attacked target. › Disruptor gains a %strike_chance%%% chance to cast a Thunder Strike on an attacked target.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_ursa_earthshock_Description: Ursa leaps forward %hop_distance% units and slams the earth, causing a powerful shock to damage and slow all enemy units in a nearby area for %abilityduration% seconds. › Ursa leaps forward %hop_distance% units and slams the earth, causing a powerful shock to damage and slow all enemy units in a nearby area.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_ursa_earthshock_overpower_stack_Description: Enemies that die under the Earthshock debuff give Ursa %value% stack(s) of Overpower. › Earthshock slows for an additional %bonus_slow_duration% seconds. Enemies that die under the Earthshock debuff give Ursa %value% stack(s) of Overpower.

DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_slark_dark_pact_unit_target_Description: Dark Pact can target units, friendly or enemy, and purges all allies around the target. › Dark Pact can target units, friendly or enemy, and purges all allies around the target. Dark pact deals %damage_pct%%% more damage

